Best Digital Detox Vacation (2026): Westgate Resorts Named Top Offline Retreat for Relaxation by Consumer365

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts has been named the best digital detox vacation spot in 2026 by Consumer365, recognizing its offline retreat experience at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Central Florida.

Best Digital Detox Retreat

Westgate Resorts - a U.S.-based hospitality company that develops and operates vacation resorts and experiential travel destinations across the country, offering accommodations, group retreats, and leisure-focused getaways in both urban and nature-driven settings

The designation reflects a broader shift in travel preferences as families, youth groups, and corporate teams increasingly seek experiences that encourage reduced screen time and in-person connection. With digital fatigue and constant connectivity cited as growing concerns among travelers, resorts offering structured offline programming have gained renewed attention.

Located along the Kissimmee River, Westgate River Ranch Resort offers a ranch-style environment designed to encourage guests to step away from devices and engage with nature, outdoor recreation, and shared activities.

A Florida-Based Retreat Centered on Offline Experiences

At Westgate River Ranch, digital detox programming is built into the guest experience. Rather than positioning the retreat as a strict technology ban, the resort emphasizes immersive alternatives that naturally redirect attention from screens to hands-on activities.

Guests participating in digital detox retreats can expect:

Campfire gatherings focused on storytelling and stargazing

Amazing Race-style team challenges

Private hayrides and line dancing lessons

Cattle drive experiences

Archery instruction and skeet shooting

Swamp buggy and airboat adventures

A Saturday night rodeo open to guests

On-site bourbon tastings such as S'mores 'n Pours featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon

The ranch-style programming is structured to support both relaxation and active participation. According to Westgate Resorts' retreat materials, the goal is to create an environment where technology becomes secondary to shared experience.

Digital Detox Programming for Families and Youth Groups

Consumer365's recognition highlighted the resort's adaptability for different age groups, particularly its structured programming for children and youth organizations.

For families seeking a digital detox retreat for kids , the resort offers outdoor-focused activities designed to encourage imagination and physical engagement. Options include:

Archery and fishing

Petting farm access

Cowboy Adventure Park

Swamp buggy rides

Airboat excursions

Hands-on rodeo experiences

With more than 15 accommodation types available, including traditional lodge rooms and glamping-style units, families can return for repeat visits while experiencing different lodging formats each time.

The emphasis on outdoor recreation aligns with broader travel trends showing increased demand for nature-based getaways, especially in domestic destinations.

Adult-Focused Retreats Emphasizing Nature and Reflection

For adults, Westgate River Ranch frames its digital detox retreats as an opportunity to exchange notifications for outdoor immersion. Activities such as horseback riding, skeet shooting, and guided ranch experiences provide structured alternatives to screen time.

Accommodations include unique glamping options such as teepees, tents, and Conestoga wagons. These lodging formats are designed to complement the rustic setting while maintaining comfort standards expected at a full-service resort.

Evening programming often centers on communal gatherings, including campfires and ranch events, reinforcing the offline theme. By offering curated experiences rather than unstructured downtime, the resort aims to help guests disengage from habitual device use.

Team Building and Corporate Retreat Applications

Beyond leisure travel, Westgate River Ranch has positioned its digital detox programming as a team-building solution for businesses and organizations .

Group retreats incorporate structured challenges intended to foster collaboration and communication. Activities such as cattle drives, line dancing instruction, and Amazing Race-style competitions are organized to encourage participation and interaction.

Corporate planners have increasingly explored offline retreat formats as a counterbalance to remote and hybrid work environments. As companies continue evaluating employee engagement strategies, experiential travel programs that emphasize real-world interaction have become part of that discussion.

Digital Detox Travel as a Broader Industry Trend

The recognition from Consumer365 reflects a growing segment within the travel industry focused on intentional disconnection. As smartphones and remote work blur boundaries between personal and professional life, travelers are exploring vacations designed to create clear breaks from digital routines.

Florida has remained a popular destination for experiential travel due to its climate, accessibility, and range of outdoor environments. Westgate River Ranch's rural setting provides an alternative to traditional beach or theme park vacations, offering a working dude ranch atmosphere within driving distance of major metropolitan areas.

By combining outdoor recreation, structured group programming, and varied lodging options, the resort has positioned its digital detox retreat as part of a wider movement toward restorative travel.

Click here for the full review at Consumer365.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com .

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org