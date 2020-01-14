Best Doctors Insurance Launches New Magazine - BDI International

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Best Doctors Insurance has been the leading international health insurance company in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. The company provides their members the very best access to healthcare by delivering unique health plans of the highest quality. For the past 30 years, their insurance products have been the premier staple in the industry and its medical standards; along with a wide range of exclusive benefits, they are the key differentiator in the lives of their members.

Best Doctors Insurance is once again breaking new ground by creating and publishing their own in-house magazine called 'BDI International'. This bi-monthly publication will target passionate members, agents, and the public through a variety of engaging content.

Like the employees who inspired it, the new magazine will have a vivacious, energetic style. The look will be sophisticated yet accessible, with a lively and relevant tone. Embodying the values and principles that Best Doctors Insurance lives by, the magazine will take a generous and intimate look at medical breakthroughs and other topics in travel & leisure, business & finances, fitness & wellness, as well as company updates.

The new magazine is headed by Managing Director for the Americas, Elizabet Narciandi, and Marketing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Whilly Bermudez.

The new Best Doctors Insurance official magazine can be found at: BestDoctorsInsurance.com

Media contact:

Alexandra Gratereaux - Marketing & PR Specialist, (305) 269-2521 or 232010@email4pr.com

SOURCE Best Doctors Insurance

Related Links

http://BestDoctorsInsurance.com

