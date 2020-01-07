Best Doctors Insurance Launches New Website for 2020

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Best Doctors Insurance has been the leading international health insurance company in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. The company provides their members the very best healthcare by delivering unique health plans of the highest quality. For the past 30 years, their insurance products have been the premier staple in the industry and their medical standards; along with a wide range of exclusive benefits, are the key differentiator in the lives of their members.

Today, Best Doctors Insurance is inviting visitors to explore their new website. The new website was designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing members to see the full health plan product portfolio that BDI can offer.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the health plan or feature they need. New features include:

*Sleek Navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site as well as:

Rapid Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

Compare Tool – new feature to compare up to 3 plans at one time.

New simplified Live Chat Feature.

Fully responsive on all mobile devices



"The new BDI website is up to par with all industry standards and we made sure that it is highly innovative in technology and visually appealing in all aspects of design," said Marketing Director- Whilly Bermudez.

The new Best Doctors Insurance corporate website can be found at: BestDoctorsInsurance.com

Media contact:

Alexandra Gratereaux - Marketing & PR Specialist, (305) 269-2521 or 231425@email4pr.com.

