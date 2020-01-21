Best Doctors Insurance Launches Weekly Podcast Show

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Best Doctors Insurance has been a leading international health insurance company in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. The company provides their members the very best access to healthcare by delivering unique health plans of the highest quality. For the past 30 years, their insurance products have been the premier staple in the industry and its medical standards; along with a wide range of exclusive benefits, they are the key differentiator in the lives of their members.

Best Doctors Insurance continues to positively disrupt the industry. This time by developing and launching a weekly podcast show. Beginning this week, BDI brings its own brand of engaging programming to the air waves and to Youtube.

The new podcast will focus on health insurance, medical mysteries, diagnosis, and world topics.

Marketing Director, Whilly Bermudez, and other members of the team will host BDI Podcast episodes. Episodes will be featured on the company website, social media, soundcloud, and Youtube.

The new Podcast aims to serve as a new vehicle of communication for the company, its members, agents and the public.

For the latest episode, visit the new Best Doctors Insurance corporate website at: BestDoctorsInsurance.com

Alexandra Gratereaux - Marketing & PR Specialist, (305) 269-2521 or 232084@email4pr.com

