Best Dyson V10, V8, V7, V6 Vacuum Black Friday Deals (2019): Dyson Vacuum, Supersonic Hair Dryer & Fan Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is packed with powerful features such as a v9 motor, air multiplier, and magnetic attachments. It also comes with heat shield technology. Along with it, Dyson also offers several high-quality products such as V10 Absolute Vacuum, which precedes the famous line up of V6, V7 Animal, and V8 models. The brand also offers air purifier fans.

Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? Black Friday falls on the 29th November this year and Cyber Monday falls on the 2nd of December.

Amazon runs its Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, culminating in the busy Black Friday sales week. During this week, Amazon updates deals continuously allowing shoppers to find offers on thousands of products. Shoppers can also start holiday shopping on Walmart early as their Early Deals Drop begins on the 25th of October, a full month before Black Friday. Black Friday sales at Walmart's retail outlets normally begin on Thanksgiving Day. Online shoppers can get a headstart though, as deals are available on Walmart.com as early as the evening before.

Black Friday deals are only available during a limited window, which is usually from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. Amazon widens this time frame significantly, adding an extra week for Cyber Monday Deals Week.

