Best Egg Announces Amy Thoreson Long as New Chief Legal Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, today announced the promotion of Amy Thoreson Long to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. With a wealth of experience spanning decades in the finance industry, Thoreson Long brings a deep understanding and proven track record of success to her new role. As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, she will oversee all legal matters, work to align legal strategies with business goals, manage Best Egg's compliance, enterprise risk, and internal audit programs, and participate in strategic planning. Thoreson Long will report to Best Egg Chief Executive Officer Paul Ricci and serve on the company's Executive Operating Committee.

"I'm thrilled to announce Amy's well-deserved promotion to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary," said Ricci. "Amy's dedication and hard work have been crucial to Best Egg's success. Her reliable legal advice, deep understanding of the constantly changing regulatory landscape, and strategic insight have been key as we keep growing and finding new ways to help our customers feel confident about their finances."

Thoreson Long joined Best Egg over one year ago as General Counsel, Managing Director, where she was the lead attorney for all legal and compliance matters impacting the company. Before Best Egg, she practiced law for over twenty years, working for various financial services firms, including fintech lender Oportun, Wells Fargo Bank, and Conseco Finance.

As longtime Best Egg veteran Frank Borchert entered retirement, Thoreson Long's position as Chief Legal Officer took effect in July. Her appointment is essential as Best Egg explores new ways to provide people with limited savings flexible solutions through a suite of lending products, including personal loans, flexible rent, and financial health tools.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lisa Albiston, Head of Corporate Affairs

Best Egg

[email protected]

[email protected]

Elspeth Huyett, Senior Account Executive

Vault Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Egg