Best Egg Appoints Charles Do as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

19 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Veteran Financial Services Leader to Head Consumer Lending Initiatives and Join the Executive Committee

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, announced the appointment of Charles Do as its Chief Consumer Lending Officer. A recognized leader with almost two decades of financial services experience, Do will oversee Best Egg's consumer lending product suite, including secured and unsecured personal loans, vehicle equity loans, credit cards, and flexible rent solutions.

Do will report to Best Egg President Bobby Ritterbeck and serve on the company's Executive Operating Committee.

"Charles is an outstanding financial services leader with a proven record of driving strategic growth for companies and leading teams through diverse economic landscapes," said Ritterbeck. "I am confident Charles will help us build on our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of people with limited savings and work to position Best Egg for the long term."

Already making a significant impact at Best Egg, Do successfully introduced and launched the company's Vehicle Equity Loan product earlier this year. Under his guidance, this innovative new product is already providing a compelling alternative for consumers in the title lending market, strengthening Best Egg's diverse financial portfolio.

Do's career spans diverse sectors, from consumer lending to defense contracting. Before joining Best Egg, he held pivotal roles at financial services firm JPMorgan Chase, where he spearheaded significant initiatives in auto finance. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, he served in key positions at Ally Financial and started his career at General Electric.

Beyond his professional commitments, Do is an active community leader. He sits on the boards of Westport (CT) PAL Youth Basketball and the Chinese American Planning Council. He's also the executive sponsor of Best Egg's ASPIRE (Asians and Pacific Islanders Reaching for Excellence) employee resource group.

Do's appointment will further propel the company's vision and strategy. Since its inception in 2014, Best Egg has championed financial confidence, introducing tools and products that offer people with limited savings tailored options to help manage their finances, especially during unforeseen financial challenges.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, credit card, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

