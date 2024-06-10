Best Egg Chief Strategy Officer Sabrina DeVito Named Top Woman in Tech in 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, is thrilled to announce that Sabrina DeVito, Chief Strategy Officer, has been named the top 'Woman in Tech: Software & Services Provider' category at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA. These awards recognize the achievements of companies and individuals across the fintech and banking industries.

The 'Woman in Tech: Software & Services Provider' category honors an exceptional woman for her distinguished leadership, inspiring work and positive impact in her field. Nominees were judged on their endeavors and accomplishments, as well as their drive and actions towards bettering the industry. This year, eight finalists were named to the category.

"I feel deeply honored to have been chosen among such a remarkable cohort of talented women and industry professionals," said DeVito. "This wouldn't be possible without the support of my Best Egg team. I'm excited to continue playing a role in advancing our industry and empowering women in tech to pursue their passions."

DeVito has over three decades of experience in finance and has played an integral role in setting Best Egg's business strategy since its launch in 2014. In her role as Chief Strategy Officer, DeVito leads the charge in crafting the company's strategic framework and fostering a customer-centric approach through innovative product and solution development.

"We're incredibly proud of Sabrina and this outstanding achievement," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg. "Sabrina's unwavering commitment to better serve our customers and understand their needs to bring new, relevant solutions has played a pivotal role in our company growth over the past ten years."

Winners were announced on May 30, 2024 in New York City at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA Ceremony. The full list of winners can be found here.

ABOUT BEST EGG

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

SOURCE Best Egg