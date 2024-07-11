Best Egg Named to CNBC World's Top 250 Fintech Companies 2024 List

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, has been named to the second edition of CNBC World's Top 250 Fintech Companies 2024 list. Best Egg was recognized in the Alternate Finance category on the list of 250 companies from a pool of over 2,000 eligible applicants. This prestigious recognition is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the World's Top 250 Fintech Companies for 2024," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for providing solutions that help people with limited savings meet their financial goals. We are committed to leveraging technology to provide accessible, transparent, and flexible tools and resources that empower our customers to be money confident."

The CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching KPIs like Payments, Alternate Finance, Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Wealth Technology, Business Process Solutions and Banking Solutions. These segment-specific KPIs were derived from the following research methods:

Collection of Publicly Available Data Points:

In-depth research into relevant KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies was conducted using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, and media monitoring.



Open Online Application:

More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs, which was announced and promoted via the CNBC website.

This is Best Egg's first appearance on the list and follows a string of impressive accomplishments, including ranking in the top 10 for overall consumer lending customer satisfaction by J.D. Power. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

SOURCE Best Egg