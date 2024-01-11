Best Egg Wins Best Personal Loan for Good Credit in NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards

News provided by

Best Egg

11 Jan, 2024, 08:26 ET

NerdWallet's Annual Awards Feature Best Egg as One of the Top Personal Loan Products

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc., a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), released its 2024 Best-Of Awards to help consumers make smart financial decisions in the year ahead.

Best Egg was recognized by NerdWallet and selected as a winner in the Personal Loans category. A team of trusted Nerds—composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts—used a comprehensive scoring formula to objectively evaluate over 1,000 financial products. Top picks across Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Banking, Investing, Mortgages, Insurance, and Travel Rewards are featured in this year's awards.

Best Egg is a leading fintech company that provides flexible solutions to real-life challenges, primarily for people with limited savings. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg offers a growing suite of tools to help customers make smart financial decisions and stay on track so they can be money confident no matter what life throws at them. The company's portfolio includes unsecured and secured personal loans, vehicle equity loans, free financial health tools, and innovative options like flexible rent.

"We're honored to receive NerdWallet's Best Personal Loan for Good Credit award. It highlights our ability to provide customers with an exceptional personal loan product featuring flexible borrowing options and fast funding. This recognition also emphasizes the progress we've made on our commitment to helping people achieve greater financial confidence and stability, especially those with limited savings," said Bobby Ritterbeck, President of Best Egg.

"Through our rigorous and objective evaluation process, we have selected Best Egg as one of the best personal loan products," said Kevin Yuann, Chief Business Officer at NerdWallet. "Consumers can trust that they're getting one of the top products on the market to help meet their financial needs."

To learn more about NerdWallet's Best-Of Personal Loan winners, visit this link. For a full list of NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards winners, click here.

About Best Egg
Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com

About NerdWallet
NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Best Egg

Also from this source

Best Egg Appoints Charles Do as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

Best Egg Appoints Charles Do as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, announced the appointment of Charles Do as its Chief Consumer Lending Officer. A...
Amy Thoreson Long Appointed as General Counsel of Best Egg

Amy Thoreson Long Appointed as General Counsel of Best Egg

Best Egg, a financial technology company that helps people with limited savings become more confident with their finances, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.