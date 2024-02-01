Best Egg Wins in Three Categories of ConsumerAffair's Inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards

News provided by

Best Egg

01 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Best Egg wins for Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff, and Best Loan Process

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, has been recognized by leading reviews platform ConsumerAffairs as a winner in its inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards. Best Egg won Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff, and Best Loan Process awards.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from ConsumerAffairs, as it directly reflects our customers' feedback. These awards result from the collective effort of our entire Best Egg team to help customers with limited savings find flexible solutions for their unique financial situations. Every Best Egg employee's hard work and dedication make awards like these possible, but it is our customers' satisfaction that truly makes them meaningful." said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg.

Over the past twelve months, ConsumerAffairs meticulously analyzed consumer reviews published on its site using advanced sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or "emotional decoding." The awards singled out companies that garnered the highest rates of positive sentiments and ratings, reflecting genuine joy and satisfaction among purchasers.

"At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. "Our Buyer's Choice Awards testify to the commitment of the companies that are really adept at helping consumers go through something big, whether financial, personal, or related to their largest investment, a home."

ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the Internet. Each 2023 review analyzed for the Buyer's Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews. Reviews must be of a minimum depth and length to be considered. ConsumerAffairs seeks for its reviews to offer genuine and trustworthy insights into consumers' experiences.

Among the detailed Best Egg reviews analyzed by the Buyer's Choice Awards methodology was this one from Stephanie from Nebraska in June:

"Everything's been great with Best Egg. We got a personal loan and the process was pretty simple. There weren't a lot of hang-ups. I've used a couple other lending companies for some debt consolidation, and Best Egg has quicker response in regards to some of the other lending companies. The payment process has been really simple as well."

ABOUT BEST EGG 
Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

SOURCE Best Egg

Also from this source

Best Egg Wins Best Personal Loan for Good Credit in NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards

Best Egg Wins Best Personal Loan for Good Credit in NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards

NerdWallet, Inc., a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), released its 2024 Best-Of...
Best Egg Appoints Charles Do as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

Best Egg Appoints Charles Do as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, announced the appointment of Charles Do as its Chief Consumer Lending Officer. A...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.