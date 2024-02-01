Best Egg Wins in Three Categories of ConsumerAffair's Inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards

Best Egg wins for Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff, and Best Loan Process

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, has been recognized by leading reviews platform ConsumerAffairs as a winner in its inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards. Best Egg won Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff, and Best Loan Process awards.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from ConsumerAffairs, as it directly reflects our customers' feedback. These awards result from the collective effort of our entire Best Egg team to help customers with limited savings find flexible solutions for their unique financial situations. Every Best Egg employee's hard work and dedication make awards like these possible, but it is our customers' satisfaction that truly makes them meaningful." said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg.

Over the past twelve months, ConsumerAffairs meticulously analyzed consumer reviews published on its site using advanced sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or "emotional decoding." The awards singled out companies that garnered the highest rates of positive sentiments and ratings, reflecting genuine joy and satisfaction among purchasers.

"At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. "Our Buyer's Choice Awards testify to the commitment of the companies that are really adept at helping consumers go through something big, whether financial, personal, or related to their largest investment, a home."

ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the Internet. Each 2023 review analyzed for the Buyer's Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews. Reviews must be of a minimum depth and length to be considered. ConsumerAffairs seeks for its reviews to offer genuine and trustworthy insights into consumers' experiences.

Among the detailed Best Egg reviews analyzed by the Buyer's Choice Awards methodology was this one from Stephanie from Nebraska in June:

"Everything's been great with Best Egg. We got a personal loan and the process was pretty simple. There weren't a lot of hang-ups. I've used a couple other lending companies for some debt consolidation, and Best Egg has quicker response in regards to some of the other lending companies. The payment process has been really simple as well."

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

