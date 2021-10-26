Best Email Templates for Halloween 2021

Small businesses can also offer a Halloween sale or an event, and these free Halloween email templates make it very easy to save on time, energy, and money; something that most small businesses just don't have a lot of readily available.

We got in touch with Senad Dizdar, cloudHQ's CEO, to ask for more information about the app.

"Free email templates are what most people are looking for," Dizdar said, "and seeing how spirited Halloween is, it would make sense to offer fun email templates to help our customers celebrate it with their customers."



Gmail Email Templates by cloudHQ is free to use, however users can also upgrade to an unlimited monthly subscription that offers team sharing for email templates, email merge tags, and priority customer service.

The company's 50 free email management Chrome extensions qualify as an ecosystem of helpful email productivity apps.

