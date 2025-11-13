NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized TruDiagnostic as a top DNA methylation testing provider in its 2025 ranking of epigenetic age and biological age diagnostics. The recognition highlights TruDiagnostic's scientific rigor, product breadth, and consumer accessibility in a growing field that connects genetics and lifestyle to personalized health insights.

The Growing Focus on Epigenetic Age Testing

Interest in longevity science and precision health has driven attention toward epigenetic testing, which provides a deeper understanding of biological age compared to traditional lab assessments. Rather than focusing solely on chronological age, DNA methylation-based testing measures how quickly the body is aging on a cellular level. This approach captures how lifestyle, environment, and biological systems interact over time to influence overall health.

Consumer365's annual review identified significant differences across epigenetic testing platforms in scientific transparency, biomarker depth, and consumer access. Among these, TruDiagnostic distinguished itself through its research-driven approach and comprehensive testing portfolio.

Key Reasons for TruDiagnostic's Selection

TruDiagnostic earned top placement in Consumer365's evaluation based on three criteria: scientific validation, product depth, and accessibility.

Scientific validation: TruDiagnostic's research collaborations and extensive biomarker database demonstrate a strong scientific foundation . The company's published information notes that it has developed more than 1,600 epigenetic biomarkers through partnerships with universities such as Harvard. Its TruAge test measures over one million CpG sites on a person's DNA and incorporates algorithms developed alongside institutions including Harvard, Yale, and Duke.

TruDiagnostic offers several tests designed to give users a detailed view of their biological health. The reports biological age, organ system age, and pace of aging, measuring 70+ biomarkers across multiple systems. The TruHealth test complements this by analyzing 100+ biomarkers related to metabolism, immune function, inflammation, toxins, and nutrition. Both use a simple at-home collection process. Consumer accessibility: TruDiagnostic's direct-to-consumer model emphasizes convenience, allowing customers to complete the test at home using a finger-prick collection kit. Results are delivered digitally, providing users with both scientific insights and accessible reporting. This model reflects a broader trend toward self-administered health testing that empowers individuals to engage proactively with their health data.

Broader Implications for the Industry

TruDiagnostic's recognition by Consumer365 reflects a shift toward data-driven, personalized health management. Consumers increasingly seek actionable insights that go beyond traditional blood tests, and DNA methylation-based testing offers a more dynamic view of how lifestyle choices affect long-term health.

As the field of biological aging research advances, companies that combine robust science with accessible tools are gaining consumer trust. For individuals, these technologies present opportunities to better understand how behavior and environment influence the pace of aging, and provide more personalized and targeted health interventions.

