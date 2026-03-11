NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage has been named the UK's top choice for operations and inventory management in the 2026 Best ERP Solutions for Manufacturing rankings by Expert Consumers. The recognition highlights Sage's role in supporting manufacturers with integrated enterprise resource planning systems designed to improve visibility, streamline processes and strengthen financial control.

Best ERP Solutions for Manufacturing

Sage UK - a UK-based provider of cloud and hybrid enterprise resource planning solutions that help manufacturers integrate finance, operations and inventory management within a single, connected system

The annual review assessed ERP providers serving the UK manufacturing sector, with a focus on operational efficiency, inventory management capability, financial oversight and deployment flexibility. Sage was recognised for its comprehensive cloud-based ERP portfolio and its suitability for small, mid-sized and growing global manufacturers.

Addressing Manufacturing's Operational Pressures

UK manufacturers continue to face supply chain volatility, rising material costs and increased compliance requirements. In this environment, access to real-time operational and financial data has become a critical requirement rather than a competitive advantage.

Enterprise resource planning software integrates day-to-day business processes into a single system. By connecting functions such as finance, inventory, production and workforce management, ERP systems provide leaders with accurate insights and a consolidated view of performance across the organisation.

Sage's ERP solutions are designed to connect these core processes within a single, secure database, enabling manufacturers to manage operations, track resources and monitor financial performance in real time.

Core Capabilities Recognised by Expert Consumers

The review highlighted several capabilities that positioned Sage as a leading choice for operations and inventory management in manufacturing:

Real-time visibility into inventory levels to reduce stockouts and overstocking

Tools to optimise warehouse layout and streamline logistics

Production planning and scheduling functionality to improve resource utilisation

Financial consolidation across multi-entity organisations

Cloud-based deployment options that support scalability and remote access

By consolidating accounting, inventory, manufacturing and sales processes, ERP systems can help manufacturers reduce duplication, improve data accuracy and support audit readiness.

Sage Intacct and Sage X3 for Manufacturing

Expert Consumers' review noted Sage's portfolio approach to ERP, particularly the availability of solutions tailored to different business sizes and operational complexity.

Sage Intacct is a cloud accounting and ERP solution designed to provide financial visibility and operational control. Across industries, Sage Intacct customers report:

250 percent return on investment

Six-month payback period

79 percent reduction in close time

65 percent productivity improvement

These metrics were cited as indicators of measurable operational impact for organisations adopting integrated ERP systems.

For mid-sized and global manufacturers, Sage X3 offers a comprehensive business management platform tailored to demanding operational environments. It is used across manufacturing, distribution, chemicals and services industries, supporting companies that require visibility across multiple sites or geographies.

Key capabilities include production management, inventory optimisation and insight into global operations, enabling organisations to expand into new markets while maintaining oversight of costs and compliance requirements.

Integration and Deployment Flexibility

The review also highlighted Sage's deployment options, which allow manufacturers to choose between:

On-premise ERP for greater control and customisation

Cloud-based ERP for subscription-based access and simplified maintenance

Hybrid ERP models combining both approaches

Cloud-based systems offer flexibility and scalability, with service providers managing updates and infrastructure. This approach can reduce the technical burden on internal teams and support access from multiple locations.

ERP systems from Sage can integrate with other cloud-based software, including customer relationship management, e-commerce, HR and payroll platforms. Integration with legacy and on-premise systems is supported through APIs and connectors, which can be critical for manufacturers operating with established infrastructure.

Supporting the Full Manufacturing Lifecycle

Manufacturing ERP systems are used to improve production planning and scheduling, track materials and equipment usage, and generate reports required for compliance and quality assurance.

Beyond production, Sage's ERP modules extend across:

Accounting and finance

Inventory and warehouse management

Sales and order management

Human resources and payroll

Supply chain coordination

By consolidating these functions, manufacturers gain a single source of truth across departments, improving collaboration and decision-making.

Implementation Considerations

The review noted that ERP implementation can present challenges, including data migration, change management and system integration. Sage provides guidance to help businesses build a structured business case for ERP adoption.

Key steps include identifying inefficiencies in current systems, defining measurable goals, estimating implementation costs and risks, and securing stakeholder buy-in. A phased approach to data migration and cross-functional collaboration during integration can reduce disruption and improve long-term adoption.

ERP, CRM and Financial Systems: Clarifying the Role

As part of its analysis, Expert Consumers highlighted the distinction between ERP, CRM and standalone financial software. ERP systems integrate multiple business processes into a single platform. CRM systems focus on customer data and relationship management. Financial software may operate independently or as part of an integrated ERP environment.

For manufacturers seeking to align production, inventory and finance within one system, ERP provides consolidated oversight that standalone systems may not deliver.

Looking Ahead

As UK manufacturers continue to modernise operations and invest in digital infrastructure, ERP adoption is expected to remain a strategic priority. The recognition of Sage as the UK's top choice for operations and inventory management in 2026 reflects demand for integrated, cloud-enabled systems capable of supporting efficiency, compliance and growth.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and GOVERNMENTS, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org