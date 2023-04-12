Best Facial Feminization Surgeon Is Dr. Javad Sajan

Trusted By The Transgender Community, Dr. Sajan Offers Full Customizable FFS

SEATTLE, Wash. , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial feminization surgery —often abbreviated as FFS—is a gender affirmation surgery that takes traditionally masculine features and feminizes them using reconstructive and cosmetic surgery techniques. Dr. Javad Sajan has offered gender affirming procedures, including FFS, for several years. He understands that no two gender transformations are the same and it takes a customized approach to every gender affirming surgery.

How Much Does Facial Feminization Surgery Cost?

A before and after photo of one of Dr. Sajan's facial feminization surgery patients.

Facial feminization surgery does not have one base cost because it is fully customized for each patient. If paying FFS out-of-pocket , the cost can range anywhere from $35,000 to $70,000 and up. These prices are published on Dr. Sajan's website, www.feminizationsurgeries.com

Does Insurance Cover FFS?

Yes, health insurance does often cover facial feminization. Dr. Sajan also offers out-of-pocket and outside financing options.

How Long Does Facial Feminization Last?

Single stage full FFS can take 6-14 hours of surgery. Although many providers do FFS in multiple surgeries, Dr. Sajan performs FFS in one surgery to keep the facial features in harmony. The exact surgical time depends on the number of procedures performed. The results of FFS are essentially permanent. Certain features may change with age, but they should still look feminine.

What Types Of Procedures Are Part Of FFS?

There are several procedures potentially part of FFS. Additionally, Dr. Sajan is one of the only surgeons who perform hair transplants during FFS for patients who are candidates. Other procedures sometimes part of FFS include:

Dr. Sajan's FFS patients see amazing results. One patient said, "I got Facial Feminization Surgery with Dr. Sajan…From preop to post-op the care has been unparalleled. His care for the trans community is a breath of fresh air. He has shown so much care to my needs and wants for FFS..."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery regularly performs facial feminization surgery and other feminizing procedures. Dr. Sajan specializes in masculinization and feminization surgeries. Dr. Sajan has treated hundreds of transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming patients. He continues to learn the latest advancements to offer the best care.

