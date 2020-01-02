Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet for 2020 Revealed - HMR Program Ranked No.1

Fast weight loss is often linked to gimmicks, crash diets, and other drastic approaches that are unsustainable and potentially unhealthy. In contrast, HMR achieves fast weight loss through a clinically proven plan that has been available in hospitals since 1983.

According to Rick Riess, HMR's Director of Behavioral Program Development, HMR's simple plans are nutritionally complete, calorie-controlled, and designed to help people lose a lot of weight quickly without feeling hungry. He explains, "Simplicity is key. We have people focus on just a few key variables that will have the biggest impact on weight and health. Because it's so easy to follow, people can stick to the diet longer, which can lead to more weight loss in a short amount of time."

Weight Loss without Lifestyle Change is Temporary

"There's no payoff to losing weight quickly only to have it come back again," says Riess. "That's why lifestyle-change education is at the core of all HMR diet plans. HMR uses the science of behavior change to help people create new habits around healthier eating and increasing daily physical activity in ways that fit into their daily lives over the long term."

Published Results

At-home: Average weight loss for the Healthy Solutions ® at Home program with phone coaching is 23 lbs. at 12 weeks, and 28 lbs. at 26 weeks for those who completed the program.

at Home program with phone coaching is 23 lbs. at 12 weeks, and 28 lbs. at 26 weeks for those who completed the program. In-person: Average weight loss for the in-clinic Decision-Free ® plan is 43 – 66 lbs. for those who completed 12 – 26 weeks.

About HMR

Since 1983, HMR's medically supervised program has been available in hospitals, medical centers, and universities across the country, and is now also available as an at-home option. HMR's mission is to help people lose a lot of weight while learning how to make lasting changes for better health and quality of life.

