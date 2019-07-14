Best Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo Dot & Show, Ring & Kindle Prime Day Deals of 2019 Revealed by Sales Experts at Consumer Articles
Check out the top early Amazon Fire TV stick & tablet, Kindle, Echo & Ring deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring Echo Show, Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite & Ring Video Doorbell Pro sales
Jul 14, 2019, 07:24 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare early Prime Day Amazon device deals. Sales experts at Consumer Articles have found the best Ring, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Show, Dot & Plus, Fire TV stick & tablet deals ahead of Prime Day 2019, shown below.
Best Amazon Fire TV Prime Day Deals:
- Save $100 on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR
- Save 25% off on the Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - pair these devices to get hands-free and hassle-free voice control over your TV
- Save 41% off on the Fire TV Cube (starts July 15) - this streaming media player works with Alexa to give you control over all your content
- Save up to 43% off on Fire TV streaming devices at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick with 4K video streaming
Best Amazon Fire Tablet Prime Day Deals:
- Save 26% off on the Fire 7 Tablet - read books comfortably on this 7-inch tablet packaged with a charcoal black Amazon standing case
- Save 37% off on the Fire HD 8 Tablet (starts July 15) - enjoy your favorite media on this portable entertainment device
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet (starts July 15) - this large sturdy tablet has easy-to-use parental controls
- Save up to 38% off on Fire tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the Fire 7 tablet & Fire HD tablet
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 57% off on the Echo Input - this clever device adds Alexa voice controls to your own speaker
- Save 30% off on the Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker - voice control your music and control smart home devices with this best-selling Alexa enabled smart speaker
- Save 50% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker - this is Amazon's top-rated and fastest-selling smart speaker that works with Alexa
- Save 30% off on the Echo Show (2nd Generation) (starts July 15) - this smart display features a 10-inch HD screen and excellent sound quality
- Save 26% off on the Echo Plus (2nd Generation) (starts July 15) - this top-rated smart speaker works with Alex and offers rich sound
- Save 35% off on the Echo Dot Kids (starts July 15) - this kid-friendly version of the Echo comes with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited
- Save up to 57% off on Echo smart speakers & displays at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Echo Show, Echo, Plus & Echo Dot speakers
Best Ring Prime Day Deals:
- Save $129.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle
- Save $99 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Schlage Encode Smart Lock - boost front door security with this smart home combination from Ring and Schlage
- Save 31% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (starts July 15) - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save $129 on the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (starts July 15) - this smart alarm secures your home and your family with optional 24/7 monitoring
- Save 30% off on the Ring Spotlight Security Camera (starts July 15) - this smart security camera allows you to see, hear, and speak to your visitors via your phone, tablet, or PC
- Save 30% off on the Ring Stick Up Security Camera (starts July 15) - this smart security camera allows you to monitor both indoor and outdoor areas with 1080p video
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (with Free Echo Dot) & Ring Spotlight security cameras
Best Kindle Prime Day Deals:
- Save 33% off on the All-new Kindle (starts July 15) - read books and magazines distraction-free for weeks without recharging
- Save 29% off on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - bundled with the 32GB 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite is an Amazon premium leather cover and power adapter
- Save $50 on the Kindle Oasis E-reader (9th Generation) - this waterproof e-reader features Kindle's largest and highest resolution screen display
- Save 32% off on the Kindle Essentials Bundle - including the all-new Kindle, a Kindle fabric cover, a power adapter and other special offers
- Save up to $70 on Kindle tablets & e-readers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
What else is on sale for Prime Day this year? Check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page. Only Prime members are able to enjoy access to the entire sale.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 54% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
This year's sale marks the 25th anniversary for the online retailer and analysts expect it to be one of Amazon's biggest ever shopping events. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Best sellers worldwide last year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, both Amazon's own devices.
When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
Deals experts at Consumer Articles compare the best Amazon device deals online to help shoppers save money over the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Click here to shop the entire range of Prime Day deals on Amazon.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Articles
Share this article