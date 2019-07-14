Best Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo Dot & Show, Ring & Kindle Prime Day Deals of 2019 Revealed by Sales Experts at Consumer Articles

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare early Prime Day Amazon device deals. Sales experts at Consumer Articles have found the best Ring, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Show, Dot & Plus, Fire TV stick & tablet deals ahead of Prime Day 2019, shown below.

Best Amazon Fire TV Prime Day Deals:

Best Amazon Fire Tablet Prime Day Deals:

Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals:

Best Ring Prime Day Deals:

Best Kindle Prime Day Deals:

What else is on sale for Prime Day this year? Check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page . Only Prime members are able to enjoy access to the entire sale.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

This year's sale marks the 25th anniversary for the online retailer and analysts expect it to be one of Amazon's biggest ever shopping events. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Best sellers worldwide last year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, both Amazon's own devices.

When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.

Deals experts at Consumer Articles compare the best Amazon device deals online to help shoppers save money over the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Click here to shop the entire range of Prime Day deals on Amazon.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles