Best Florida Glamping (2026): Westgate Resorts Named Premier Outdoor Escape With Comfort at River Ranch by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Westgate Resorts for its Florida glamping accommodations at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, highlighting the property's combination of outdoor recreation, resort amenities, and family-focused accommodations in Central Florida.

Best Florida Glamping

Westgate Resorts - offers climate-controlled accommodations, concierge services, and outdoor activities designed to make nature stays comfortable and accessible for families, couples, and first-time campers.

The recognition reflects growing consumer interest in travel experiences that combine nature-based activities with modern conveniences. Glamping has emerged as a popular option among travelers seeking outdoor experiences without the logistical challenges associated with traditional camping.

Located on 1,700 acres in Central Florida, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers luxury tent accommodations alongside a range of recreational activities and resort services. The property provides guests with access to outdoor experiences while maintaining many of the amenities commonly associated with full-service resorts.

Growing Interest in Glamping Vacations

Travel preferences have continued to evolve as families seek experiences that emphasize time outdoors, shared activities, and flexible accommodations. Glamping has become increasingly popular because it provides access to natural settings while reducing many of the challenges associated with conventional camping.

Traditional camping often requires extensive preparation, equipment, and campsite setup. Glamping accommodations address those concerns by providing furnished lodging in outdoor environments.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers this approach through accommodations designed to provide the atmosphere of camping while incorporating modern conveniences. The property allows guests to experience Florida's natural surroundings while maintaining access to climate-controlled accommodations and resort amenities.

The ranch setting also provides a different travel experience from many coastal destinations and urban tourism markets within the state.

Luxury Tent Accommodations Offer Comfort Outdoors

The glamping accommodations at Westgate River Ranch feature furnished luxury tents designed for guests seeking an outdoor experience with added comfort.

The accommodations include beds with linens, seating areas, electricity, air conditioning, and heating. Outdoor spaces provide opportunities to enjoy the surrounding landscape while remaining close to resort services.

The accommodations eliminate the need for guests to transport camping equipment or assemble tents upon arrival. This approach allows visitors to focus on recreational activities and time with family members.

The accommodations appeal to a broad range of travelers, including families with children, first-time campers, and guests interested in experiencing outdoor lodging without sacrificing convenience.

The property also offers other accommodation types, including cabins, cottages, lodge rooms, teepees, Conestoga wagons, and RV sites. These options provide flexibility for guests with varying travel preferences.

Recreation and Ranch Activities Drive Guest Experiences

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers a range of activities that extend beyond overnight accommodations.

Guests may participate in horseback riding, fishing, archery, airboat rides, mini golf, and seasonal activities. Campfires and outdoor gatherings contribute to the ranch atmosphere.

The property's rodeo events remain among its signature experiences and reflect the ranch heritage of the destination. These activities create opportunities for family participation and shared experiences.

The size of the property allows guests to explore outdoor areas while maintaining access to organized recreation and resort services.

The combination of activities supports longer stays and provides options for guests with different interests and age groups.

Resort Services Support Family Travel

Family travel often requires accommodations and services that simplify vacation planning. Westgate River Ranch incorporates several amenities intended to improve convenience for guests.

Dining options at the resort reduce the need for meal preparation commonly associated with camping trips. On-site services allow visitors to spend more time participating in activities and less time managing travel logistics.

The location in Central Florida also contributes to accessibility for visitors traveling within the state or arriving from nearby destinations. The resort provides a rural setting while remaining within driving distance of several major population centers.

This accessibility supports weekend trips, school holiday travel, and longer family vacations.

As interest in outdoor travel experiences continues to expand, accommodations that combine comfort and recreation have become increasingly important within the hospitality sector.

Recognition Reflects Demand for Outdoor Experiences

The recognition from Expert Consumers highlights the continued growth of glamping as a travel category and the increasing demand for accommodations that combine outdoor experiences with modern amenities.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers visitors access to Florida landscapes, ranch activities, and family-oriented accommodations within a resort environment. The property's glamping accommodations represent one aspect of a broader travel experience centered on recreation, comfort, and outdoor activities.

As travelers continue seeking experiences that balance nature and convenience, Florida glamping destinations remain an important segment of the vacation market.

For Westgate Resorts, the recognition from Expert Consumers reflects the role of Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in meeting changing travel preferences among families and outdoor travelers.

Read the full article at the Expert Consumers site.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org