NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Westgate Resorts a top family destination in its review of the best kid-friendly resorts, citing spacious accommodations, all-ages amenities, and a wide range of vacation settings.

The recognition comes as families look beyond standard hotel rooms for school breaks, weekend trips, and multigenerational travel. According to the review, Westgate Resorts stands out because it pairs practical room features with activity-driven destinations, helping families manage meals, downtime, and entertainment with fewer separate plans.

Best Kid-Friendly Resort:

Westgate Resorts - a U.S.-based hospitality brand offering family-focused resort stays, vacation villas, water park amenities, and destination experiences across Orlando, Kissimmee, Gatlinburg, Cocoa Beach, Myrtle Beach, Branson, Williamsburg, and River Ranch.

Kid-Friendly Resorts Matter for Easier Family Vacations

Family travel often requires more than a convenient location. Parents may need extra space, simple meal options, parking, Wi-Fi, and easy access to activities. Children and teens may need pools, water parks, beach time, outdoor recreation, or quiet breaks between outings.

Expert Consumers notes that a strong family resort can become part of the vacation itself, not just a place to sleep. Westgate Resorts was recognized as one of the best kid-friendly resort options because its properties address both sides of the trip: fun-focused settings for kids and practical conveniences for adults.

Westgate Resorts Supports Different Family Vacation Styles

A key finding in the Expert Consumers review is that Westgate Resorts serves several family travel purposes. This helps families compare options by age, budget, pace, and destination.

Theme park vacations - Orlando and Kissimmee properties, including Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, Westgate Town Center Resort, Westgate Vacation Villas Resort, and Westgate Towers Resort, are relevant for travelers searching for kid-friendly Orlando resorts, spacious vacation villas, and stays near Central Florida attractions.

- Orlando and Kissimmee properties, including Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, Westgate Town Center Resort, Westgate Vacation Villas Resort, and Westgate Towers Resort, are relevant for travelers searching for kid-friendly Orlando resorts, spacious vacation villas, and stays near Central Florida attractions. Beach vacations - Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort and Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort support families looking for oceanfront settings, pool access, and relaxed coastal stays.

- Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort and Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort support families looking for oceanfront settings, pool access, and relaxed coastal stays. Mountain and outdoor trips - Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park and River Terrace Resort and Convention Center appeal to families interested in Gatlinburg scenery, water park amenities, and outdoor attractions.

- Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park and River Terrace Resort and Convention Center appeal to families interested in Gatlinburg scenery, water park amenities, and outdoor attractions. Ranch, history, and lake-style stays - Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, Westgate Historic Williamsburg Resort, and Branson-area properties give families options beyond theme parks, including outdoor adventure, history-focused travel, and slower-paced getaways.

Family Amenities Make Westgate Resorts Useful for Kids and Parents

The review highlights Westgate Resorts for amenities that support both kids and adults during family trips. Select properties offer pools, water parks, or play areas, giving children and teens built-in activities without requiring every part of the day to be planned off-site. Many villas also include more space than a standard hotel room, which can be useful for families traveling with multiple children or extended relatives.

Kitchen or kitchenette access is another practical feature noted in the review. Simple meals, snacks, and flexible dining routines can help families manage longer stays, picky eaters, and early mornings before theme parks or outdoor activities. Select dining options, including marketplaces and full-service restaurants, also give families more flexibility when staying on property.

For parents and caregivers, the benefit is practical. More space, in-room food options, and on-property activities can make daily planning easier, especially during longer stays or trips with different age groups.

Prices and Booking Policies Help Families Compare Total Value

Expert Consumers also highlights pricing and booking details as important factors when comparing family resorts with water parks, vacation villas, and pet-friendly stays.

Sample starting rates - The review lists Westgate Vacation Villas Resort from $109 per night, Westgate Town Center Resort from $119 per night, Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa from $209 per night, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park from $219 per night, Wild Bear Inn from $79 per night, and Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo from $19 per night.

- The review lists Westgate Vacation Villas Resort from $109 per night, Westgate Town Center Resort from $119 per night, Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa from $209 per night, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park from $219 per night, Wild Bear Inn from $79 per night, and Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo from $19 per night. Rate considerations - Prices may vary by travel dates, availability, room type, taxes, fees, and package terms.

- Prices may vary by travel dates, availability, room type, taxes, fees, and package terms. Check-in and check-out - The review notes a standard 4:00 p.m. check-in and 10:00 a.m. check-out.

- The review notes a standard 4:00 p.m. check-in and 10:00 a.m. check-out. Wi-Fi and parking - Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi is available upon check-in, while free self-parking is generally available for registered guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi is available upon check-in, while free self-parking is generally available for registered guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet-friendly stays - Pet-friendly accommodations are available at select resorts, with fees and restrictions that should be checked before booking.

Expert Consumers Named Westgate Resorts a Top Family Destination

Expert Consumers named Westgate Resorts a top family destination because it brings together features families frequently search for in one resort brand: family-friendly destinations, spacious vacation villas, water-focused amenities, kitchen or kitchenette access, pet-friendly options, and practical booking details.

For families comparing the best kid-friendly resorts, the review positions Westgate Resorts as a strong fit for travelers who want more than a standard hotel stay, especially those planning all-ages vacations across Orlando, Kissimmee, Cocoa Beach, Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg, Branson, Williamsburg, or River Ranch.

The full review can be read at the Expert Consumers website.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org