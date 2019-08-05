Best Florida Online MBA Degree Programs and Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degree Programs

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published two new rankings: The Best Florida Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-florida-online-mba/) and The Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degree Program (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-pennsylvania-online-mba/).

Professionals interested in advancing in their education and career are continually looking to an online MBA as the vehicle to their goals. With hundreds of institutions of higher education in each state, MBA Central has helped students narrow down their choices by highlighting the top schools offering online MBA programs in Florida and Pennsylvania. With affordability, online support services, and overall course quality in mind, data was collected from sources including the National Center for Education Statistics, IACBE, ACBSP, AACSB, US News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Financial Times, and Quacquarelli Symonds.

Placing first in the Best Florida Online MBA Degrees Ranking is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide's College of Business located in Daytona Beach, Florida. Followed by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg's Kate Tiedemann College of Business in St. Petersburg, Florida and the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business located in Gainesville, Florida in the second and third place, respectively.

Topping the list of the Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degrees is Lehigh University's College of Business and Economics in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In second place sits West Chester University of Pennsylvania's College of Business and Public Management in West Chester, Pennsylvania, followed by Robert Morris University's School of Business in Moon Township, Pennsylvania in third place.

Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):

Alvernia University -- Reading, Pennsylvania

Barry University -- Miami, Florida

California University of Pennsylvania -- California, Pennsylvania

Chatham University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clarion University -- Clarion, Pennsylvania

DeSales University -- Center Valley, Pennsylvania

Drexel University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Florida A&M University -- Tallahassee, Florida

Florida Atlantic University -- Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Gulf Coast University -- Fort Myers, Florida

Florida Institute of Technology -- Melbourne, Florida

Florida International University -- Miami, Florida

Florida Southern College -- Lakeland, Florida

Florida State University -- Tallahassee, Florida

Keiser University -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

La Salle University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lynn University -- Boca Raton, Florida

Nova Southeastern University -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Penn State World Campus -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis University -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph's University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Leo University -- Saint Leo, Florida

Seton Hill University -- Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Shippensburg University -- Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

Southeastern University -- Lakeland, Florida

University of Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Scranton -- Scranton, Pennsylvania

University of South Florida -- Tampa, Florida

University of West Florida -- Pensacola, Florida

Villanova University -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Warner University -- Lake Wales, Florida

Waynesburg University -- Waynesburg, Pennsylvania

Webber International University -- Babson Park, Florida

Widener University -- Chester, Pennsylvania

MBA programs are consistently pursued, with a curriculum chocked full of business management ideology and applications, because it is so widely applicable to every sector. "With the number of online and hybrid degree choices in the US reaching 550, there has never been a better time to start an online MBA," suggests Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. Online MBA courses, with their unmatched flexibility, allow students to collectively learn with leaders from every sector all over the country and even world. Whether you are looking for a program in the Sunshine State or the Keystone State, there are high-value programs ready to help you on your path to business management.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle - Editor

MBA Central

217400@email4pr.com

425-440-0619

SOURCE MBA Central