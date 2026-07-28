Best Foot Forward Pedestrian Safety Campaign Expands to St. Johns County

Nationally recognized program brings data-driven approach to improve crosswalk safety

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Foot Forward pedestrian safety program is officially expanding into St. Johns County, bringing its nationally recognized, data-driven approach to get more drivers to stop for people in marked crosswalks, making everyday walking safer throughout Northeast Florida. St. Johns County is the first in Northeast Florida to adopt the program. The program's expansion into Northeast Florida is supported by the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Public education and enforcement are critical elements for the success of the Best Foot Forward pedestrian safety campaign in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners formally demonstrated its support at its regular meeting on July 21, 2026, by issuing a proclamation endorsing the program and its mission. Vince Dyer, Director of the Best Foot Forward program, also provided a presentation on the program's mission.

The expansion into St. Johns County marks a significant milestone for Best Foot Forward, which has spent more than a decade working alongside local governments, law enforcement agencies, transportation professionals, and community partners across Florida to improve pedestrian safety through education, enforcement, engineering, and evaluation.

"The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office prioritizes educating our citizens on roadway safety; to include pedestrian laws, e-bike/bicycle protection, and vehicular traffic," said Sheriff Robert Hardwick. "I fully support the message Best Foot Forward is championing and hope that our St. Johns County families remain vigilant on the roadways as our county continues to grow. Our Deputy Sheriffs work hard to educate our public, especially our youth and enforce traffic laws daily. Please use crosswalks, traffic signals and walk or drive defensively to ensure your own safety. I encourage all ages to obtain knowledge and an understanding of Florida's right-of-way laws and to contact our agency with any questions. It is our goal for St. Johns County to remain the safest county to live, work, play, raise a family, and eventually retire."

Best Foot Forward focuses on educating drivers about Florida's crosswalk laws, which require motorists to stop for people in marked crosswalks. The program also partners with local Sheriff's Offices to conduct high-visibility crosswalk enforcement operations, works with transportation agencies to implement safety-focused infrastructure improvements, and collects ongoing data to measure driver yielding behavior.

Originally launched in the Orlando region in response to high pedestrian fatality rates, Best Foot Forward has expanded to serve 11 Florida counties. Its comprehensive, data-driven approach has contributed to measurable improvements in driver behavior and pedestrian safety outcomes.

"We've seen a lot of enthusiasm for this program so far in Northeast Florida," said Dyer. "Local leaders have shown a lot of passion for improving the safety of people walking and biking in the region, and we're proud to be included in those efforts."

As part of the program's rollout, Best Foot Forward has begun collecting baseline data at selected crosswalks in St. Johns County. This information will help guide future education campaigns, enforcement operations, and engineering improvements.

County leaders emphasize that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

By bringing together government agencies, law enforcement, schools, businesses, and residents, Best Foot Forward aims to create a culture where stopping for people at crosswalks becomes the norm.

For more information about Best Foot Forward's expansion into Northeast Florida, read its recent blog post. For information on how to get involved, visit www.iyield4peds.org.

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Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Phone: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County