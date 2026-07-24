St. Johns County Launches New Podcast Lineup to Expand Transparency and Elevate Community Engagement

New audio and video programs reach the public across streaming platforms and local radio

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County has launched a new lineup of official podcasts and radio programs designed to inform, engage, and connect the public with local government, expanding access to timely information through on-demand audio, video, and live broadcasts. The podcasts and programs are available on the SJC Podcasts web page.

The new St. Johns County podcast lineup provides in-depth discussion and insight into community interests.

The initiative includes three shows and is part of a broader communications strategy to increase transparency, build community trust, and encourage public participation. Each show is produced in a different format and style to deliver County information in various ways.

County Conversations offers in-depth discussions with County leaders, staff, and community partners, providing insight into major initiatives, services, and issues impacting residents. The show is available as an audio podcast on all major streaming platforms, and as a video on the official St. Johns County YouTube channel. The program is hosted and produced in partnership with WFCF 88.5 Flagler College Radio, airing on the station at 5:30 p.m. Fridays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, expanding its reach to traditional broadcast audiences. Episodes 1 through 4 with Public Works Director Greg Caldwell are available now.

Behind the SJCenes is a partnership with WSOS 103.9 St. Augustine Radio, which airs live on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 8:30 a.m. The show recaps the previous day's Board of County Commissioners meeting and features a guest interview on timely community issues and topics. Behind the SJCenes is available as an audio podcast on all major streaming platforms and on the official St. Johns County YouTube channel.

The SJC Report provides a concise recap of County news and project updates in a live radio format. The program is produced in partnership with WFOY 102.1 FM and is broadcast live on the station every second Tuesday at 8 a.m. and on the station's Facebook page.

"The expanded lineup supports the County's commitment to its Strategic Plan, which identifies Community Trust as a core priority," said Matt Denny, Digital Media Manager. "The plan emphasizes proactive communication, transparency, and increased opportunities for civic engagement. By making information more accessible and available across multiple platforms, the County aims to meet residents where they are, enhancing public awareness of county projects, services, and long-term planning efforts."

The new podcasts continue the momentum gained by the St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs, which was recently recognized with two awards by the Florida Municipal Communicators Association (FMCA).

St. Johns County earned top honors for excellence in public communications at the FMCA Annual Conference, receiving the Outstanding Award in the Collaborative Marketing Campaign category for its Inside SJC video series. FMCA produced a video to showcase the award.

FMCA also recognized St. Johns County with the Governmental Entity Certificate of Excellence in Communications, a prestigious designation awarded to local governments that demonstrate high standards in strategic communication, public outreach, and resident engagement across multiple platforms. This marks the second consecutive year the County has received the honor.

For more information and to explore episodes, visit the St. Johns County podcasts webpage and subscribe to the official St. Johns County YouTube channel.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Matthew Denny, Digital Media Manager

Cell Phone: 904-793-4151

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County