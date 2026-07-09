St. Johns County Launches New SJC Stewardship Video Series

Episode 1 features the Fort Matanzas National Monument

Key Points:

Watch the premiere episode of the SJC Stewardship Series featuring Fort Matanzas National Monument and learn about one of St. Johns County's most significant historic sites.

featuring and learn about one of St. Johns County's most significant historic sites. Explore the history, culture, and conservation efforts that preserve Fort Matanzas and the stories that shaped St. Johns County .

. New SJC Stewardship Series episodes will be released monthly, highlighting historic and culturally significant locations throughout St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs has launched the new SJC Stewardship Series, a monthly video series highlighting history, culture, and conservation efforts in St. Johns County. Join Megan Wright, St. Johns County Environmental Specialist, in the premiere episode of the SJC Stewardship Series as she explores Fort Matanzas National Monument and the remarkable history of one of St. Johns County's most culturally significant locations. For more information, visit the SJC Stewardship web page.

An individual standing with her hands on hips in front of a stone fort with water in the background.

The SJC Stewardship Series supports the St. Johns County Strategic Plan priorities of Community Trust and Enhance Conservation.

In this episode, discover how Fort Matanzas protected St. Augustine, why it remains one of the county's most significant historic sites, and how ongoing preservation efforts continue to safeguard its legacy.

Built by the Spanish in 1742, Fort Matanzas was strategically positioned along the Matanzas River to protect the southern approach to the City of St. Augustine. Constructed on a foundation of pine timbers and oyster shells, the fort includes an elevated gun deck, soldiers' quarters, a powder magazine, and an observation deck overlooking the surrounding waterways.

Recognized as the oldest recorded structure in St. Johns County outside the City of St. Augustine, Fort Matanzas was designated a National Monument in 1924. Preservation efforts over the past century, including structural stabilization and improved visitor access through ferry service and docking facilities, have helped protect this important example of Spanish military architecture while making it accessible to the public.

To learn more about Fort Matanzas National Monument, including visitor information and operating hours, visit the National Park Service website.

Watch Episode 1 of the SJC Stewardship Series to explore the history and legacy of Fort Matanzas National Monument.

Follow and subscribe to the Official St. Johns County social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn) and explore the SJC Stewardship Playlist for future episodes.

About the SJC Stewardship Series

The SJC Stewardship Series explores the unique cultural and historic resources that define St. Johns County. Each episode showcases a different location, telling the stories of the people, places, and heritage that have shaped the county's rich history and culture.

How to Watch

Episodes of the SJC Stewardship Series are available across multiple channels to ensure broad public access.

Follow and subscribe to the Official St. Johns County social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn) so you don't miss an episode and explore the SJC Stewardship Playlist.

Episodes and information can also be found on the SJC Stewardship Web Page and on the County's GovTV channel.

More Episodes Coming Soon

New episodes will be released monthly, each highlighting a different location across St. Johns County. Stay tuned as the SJC Stewardship Series tells the stories of St. Johns County history, culture, and conservation.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs

Media Contact:

Matthew Denny, Digital Media Manager

Cell Phone: 904-793-4151

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County