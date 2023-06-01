Best for budget: New Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 available in the U.S. with modern features, enhanced performance and affordable prices

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announces two new additions to its U.S. smartphone portfolio: Nokia C110 and Nokia C300, which are available to purchase at national retailers Walmart, Best Buy and Target, as well as at pre-paid carriers, beginning this month.

Nokia C-series devices come with brains, beauty and brawn: They are better for multi-tasking with enhanced performance, are great to hold with a sleek, minimalistic Nordic design, and come encased in a strong polycarbonate body to pass our toughest reliability tests to ensure it holds up to the legendary Nokia phones durability. With large HD+ LCD displays for stunning clarity, these 4G Nokia devices also come with long battery life and high-resolution cameras to capture crisp and clear photos.

Cristian Capelli, VP Americas of HMD Global:

"At HMD Global, our goal is to offer consumers of all ages high performance smartphones that are built to last, at a price point that is unmatched. Nokia C110 and Nokia C300 are the latest in a line of products that make smartphones more accessible for everyone in today's connected era, and we are proud to be able to bring these devices to US stores where most prepaid devices are sold."

Nokia C110: An incredibly tough smartphone to fit your price point

Nokia C110 delivers the reliability you need, and enhanced features you expect, at a price you'll love. The device features a long-lasting battery, which ensures power through the day. With its sleek single-molded body, it's both comfortable to hold in one hand, and incorporates a 3D texture pattern for better grip. Nokia C110 is equipped with a stunning 6.3" HD+ LCD glass with a V-notch display for edge-to-edge clarity.

Take your pictures to the next level

Combining a high resolution 13MP rear camera with advanced camera imaging software, portrait mode will blur the background for high quality portrait shots that really stand out. Users will also be able to do the same for their selfies, and the device comes with Night mode, ensuring users get the perfect picture every time.

Stay up to date and secure

Benefit from all the latest and greatest safety and security features with the full version of Android 12 pre-installed. Delivering an even more personal and effortless experience, the reimagined UI and new privacy features give you more visibility and control on how you share information on your device.

Smooth and speedy

Thanks to the powerful octa-core processor you'll not only get fast performance, but its intelligent design frees up memory for better multi-tasking and lets more of your favorite apps run smoothly at the same time.

Pricing and availability

Nokia C110 is available in Grey with an MSRP starting at $99 USD. The device will be available at Walmart, Target, Consumer Cellular and Tracfone wireless brands.

Nokia C300: A smartphone that's fast, sleek and strong

Stylish and strong, Nokia C300 is proof that reliability and price aren't mutually exclusive. Nokia C300 features a large 6.5" HD+ LCD screen, and the triple rear 13MP camera and 8MP front camera let you take stunning photos with beautiful portrait mode and powerful night imaging. It also comes with the full version of Android 12, powered by octa-core processing power for fast and efficient multi-tasking. The slim-lined Nordic design doesn't just look sleek, it's also strong, thanks to its polycarbonate body and toughened display glass.

Enhanced performance

Thanks to the powerful octa-core processor you'll get enhanced performance for better multi-tasking. Its intelligent design also frees up memory letting more of your favorite apps run smoothly at the same time.

Reliability and design

Nokia C300 delivers on signature Nokia phones durability promise: a strong inner body combined with a slim look and feel that makes it comfortable to hold, while the rich 3D texture pattern helps you keep a firm grip on your phone. And its durable build and IP52 protection means Nokia C300 is better protected against the elements.

A battery to last the weekend

Nokia C300 gives you the freedom to keep going for up to 2 days on a single charge thanks to its A.I. powered battery-saving features.

Pricing and availability

Nokia C300 is available in Blue with an MSRP starting at $139 USD. The device will be available at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Consumer Cellular and Tracfone wireless brands.

