BEST-FOR-YOU SNACK BRAND, CHOMPS, EXPANDS ITS LINE OF MINI "CHOMPLINGS" WITH NEW SKUS

Chomps Unveils New Flavors of Chomplings – Now Available Online – in Sea Salt and Jalapeño Beef

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, a minority, family-owned and operated healthy snack brand, announced today the launch of two new and delicious varieties of its mini sticks, aptly referred to as Chomplings. The new products, Chomplings Sea Salt Beef and Chomplings Jalapeño Beef, are now available for purchase online through chomps.com and Amazon, with more retailers to follow.

Chomplings Sea Salt and Jalapeño Beef

Leaning into its fan favorites, Chomps has expanded its line of Chomplings with existing flavor profiles that consumers know and love. Chomps' Jalapeño Beef is its second best-selling SKU on Chomps.com, falling just behind Original Beef. The second new Chomplings flavor, Sea Salt Beef, has been quickly rising in the ranks as a favorite flavor and it happens to be AIP-friendly, which provides more options and further supports those with autoimmune sensitivities in the community. Packed with four grams of protein, Chomps' smaller mini sticks are conveniently sized to perfectly fit in purses and lunch boxes for an extra boost of protein on-the-go, and pair well with other protein snacks. Both new SKUs are available for purchase online for $28 for a 24-pack. Also available in Original Turkey, Original Beef, and Italian Beef, the growing selection of tasty and convenient Chomplings helps to reinforce the brand's mission of fueling its community with accessible, sustainable, real food that doesn't compromise on taste.

"Our Jalapeño Beef and Sea Salt Beef are already so loved by our community of Chompians, so expanding these flavors into our line of Chomplings was an easy decision," said Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Pete Maldonado. "Chomplings have been in high demand since their debut, and we're so excited to continue growing our SKUs in the mini-sized category."

Chomps sticks are available in 1.15oz, compared to .5oz Chomplings minis. Chomplings are now available in five flavor combinations, and Chomps full-size sticks are available in ten unique varieties which include Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Taco Beef, Habanero Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeño Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. Chomps' snacks are high-quality, lean protein with low-to-no carbs, zero sugar or harmful ingredients, and are free from the top nine food allergens. All Chomps' farmers raise animals humanely and in facilities regularly audited to certify all animal welfare guidelines. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com.

About Chomps
Chomps is one of the fastest-growing natural snack brands in the Natural and Conventional retail channels*, with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no harmful ingredients. All Chomps sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15 oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5 oz), Chomps are sugar-free and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30 Approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly! Visit www.chomps.com for more. 

