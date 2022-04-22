Best Frequent Flyer Programs Chosen by 2.5 Million Road Warriors

Over 2.5 million frequent flyers from around the globe voted in this year's Freddie Awards, welcoming back a normality to travel.

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the best of travel loyalty programs, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards has been named frequent flyer Program of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. Marriott Bonvoy took the highest honor, for the twelfth consecutive year, among hotel programs in the Americas region at the 2022 Freddie Awards.

The Freddie Awards have served as the voice of the frequent traveler for 31 years. This year's awards were held Thursday, April 21st at The National WWII Museum—The Boeing Center where hundreds of representatives from airline, hotel and credit card loyalty programs attended the ceremony along with frequent flyers who voted in this year's awards.

The Freddie Awards represent excellence among travel loyalty programs around the globe and rate the best programs in six categories: Program of the Year, Best Promotion, Best Redemption Ability, Best Customer Service, Best Elite Program and Best Loyalty Credit Card. Voting was open for six weeks and available in three global regions: Americas, Europe/Africa and Middle East/Asia/Oceania. Voting also was available in 13 languages.

Internationally, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go is Program of the Year for the Europe/Africa region and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer received the Program of the Year honors for the Middle East/ Asia/Oceania region. Interesting to note, both of these programs swept all five airline categories within their respective regions.

Among hotel programs, Accor Hotels ALL Accor Live Limitless is Program of the Year for the Europe/Africa region while ITC Hotels Club ITC took top honors as Program of the Year in the Middle East/Asia/Oceania region.

In the popular credit card category, Chase Bank was a big winner with their Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier credit card. American Express Membership Rewards took top honors in the Europe/Africa region while Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer won in the Middle East/Asia/Oceania region with their credit card issued by American Express.

Also announced was the 210 Award for the highest scoring program in each region that was below the 10 percent qualifying total ballot threshold. These are programs to watch in the region as more members gain an awareness of the value their most enthusiastic members already recognize. Winners in this category included Air Canada Aeroplan, Hyatt World of Hyatt, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, GHA Discovery, Garuda Indonesia GarudaMiles and Shangri-La Circle.

"We are delighted to once again allow frequent flyers throughout the world the opportunity to select the travel loyalty programs that they believe have achieved excellence," said Randy Petersen, founder of the Freddie Awards. "This is not an elitist view of these programs nor a popular vote, but rather the 'best' are determined by the votes of those who spend a great deal of their life on the road and in turn are appreciative of the value they bring to their members. The results seemed to reflect how well programs adjusted their support and messaging to their members during the nearly two-year Covid period which hampered travel."

The Freddie Awards are named after late consumer champion Sir Freddie Laker, who attracted fame (and a knighthood in the United Kingdom) for pioneering low-cost air travel across the Atlantic in the 1970s.

The presenting sponsor this year was Wells Fargo—strong for their customers, communities and the travel industry. Other sponsors included Ascenda, Status Match and Point.Me. The Freddie Awards were custom designed by Society Awards.

The winners:

Americas

Airline

Program of the Year – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Elite Program – American Airlines - AAdvantage

Best Promotion – Avianca - LifeMiles - 175% Bonus on Purchased Miles

Best Customer Service – Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Redemption Ability – Air Canada - Aeroplan

210 Award – Air Canada Aeroplan

Hotel

Program of the Year – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Elite Program – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Promotion – Caesars Entertainment - Caesars Rewards - Earn for Next Year

Best Customer Service – Caesars Entertainment – Caesars Rewards

Best Redemption Ability – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

210 Award – Hyatt Hotels - World of Hyatt

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card - Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

Europe/Africa

Airline

Program of the Year – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Elite Program – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Promotion – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go - Black Friday

Best Customer Service – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Best Redemption Ability – TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

210 Award – Virgin Atlantic - Flying Club

Hotel

Program of the Year – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Elite Program – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Promotion – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy - Better Two-gether

Best Customer Service – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

Best Redemption Ability – Accor - ALL Accor Live Limitless

210 Award – GHA - GHA Discovery

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express - Membership Rewards

Middle East & Asia/Oceania

Airline

Program of the Year – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Elite Program – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Promotion – Singapore Airlines – KrisFlyer - Earn Status Credit without Flying

Best Customer Service – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

Best Redemption Ability – Singapore Airlines - KrisFlyer

210 Award – Garuda Indonesia - GarudaMiles

Hotel

Program of the Year – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

Best Elite Program – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

Best Promotion – ITC Hotels - Club ITC - Reduced Requalification Requirements

Best Customer Service – Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Redemption Ability – ITC Hotels - Club ITC

210 Award – Shangri-La - Circle

Credit Card

Best Loyalty Credit Card – American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

