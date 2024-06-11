Best Friends Animal Society Launches National Action Week for Animals to Advance No-Kill 2025 Goal

Join The Cause: Best Friends Mobilizes Advocates and Allies to Help Save The Lives of Shelter Pets During National Action Week

KANAB, Utah, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters in 2025, announces its National Action Week for Animals (NAWA), scheduled for June 10-15, 2024. This nationwide initiative invites animal lovers and advocates to join a collective effort to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters in 2025. To learn more about National Action Week for Animals or to register as a participant, please visit https://bfas.org/nawa.

"National Action Week for Animals is more than an event; it's a movement," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "Whether you're a seasoned advocate or new to the no-kill movement, your actions can save lives. By becoming involved you can help turn your community into a haven for homeless pets in search of a loving home."

Despite recent strides, significant challenges remain. In 2023 alone, while 2.3 million dogs and cats found homes, there were 345,000 fewer adoptions than in 2019, leading to 426,000 dogs and cats being unnecessarily killed in shelters last year.

"Roughly seven million people in America are planning to acquire a pet this year, and if just six percent more people chose to adopt instead of purchase, we could end the unnecessary killing of dogs and cats in our nation's shelters," Castle emphasized. "By providing comprehensive tools and training, we aim to empower individuals nationwide to make a significant impact in their local communities and help us achieve the goal of a no-kill nation in 2025."

Throughout the week, participants will have the opportunity to:

Engage with Online Workshops and Webinars : These sessions will teach advocates how to campaign for no-kill resolutions and build community support effectively. To register, click here.

: These sessions will teach advocates how to campaign for no-kill resolutions and build community support effectively. To register, click here. Participate in Advocacy Actions: From writing to local legislators to organizing community events, these actions are designed to be accessible yet impactful and suitable for all experience levels.

From writing to local legislators to organizing community events, these actions are designed to be accessible yet impactful and suitable for all experience levels. Save Them All Ⓡ : Support Best Friends' mission to create a no-kill nation in 2025—make your pledge by clicking here.

Support Best Friends' mission to create a no-kill nation in 2025—make your pledge by clicking here. Join the National Day of Action: Commit to taking one small advocacy action for animals on June 15 to help animals find homes and end the unnecessary killing of dogs and cats in shelters.

"Find your local action team, talk to your local officials, and we'll teach you how," Castle added. "Every action counts, and every advocate matters. Together, we can turn the vision of No Kill 2025 into a reality."

Best Friends is dedicated to demystifying the goal of no-kill in 2025. By breaking it down into tangible steps, NAWA clarifies how each person's efforts contribute to the larger vision. To learn more about National Action Week for Animals or to register as a participant, please visit https://bfas.org/nawa.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 400,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

