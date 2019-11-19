Best Furniture Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair & Ashley Furniture Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Here's a review of the top early furniture deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on sofas, mattresses, TV stands, dressers and more furniture
BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top early furniture Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up beds, couches, tables, chairs and dresser deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best Furniture deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of furniture deals at Amazon - save on a wide range of sofas & couches, beds, dressers TV stands & more from top brands including Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, Best Choice & Ameriwood
- Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining, office furniture & more at Walmart - save on best-selling MoDRN, Belham Living & other top-rated sofas, beds, dressers, TV stands & more
- Save up to 77% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor with Wayfair's daily doorbuster sales - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands
- Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday
Best Bed & Mattress deals:
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling twin, king & queen size bed frames and bunk beds
- Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others
- Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
Best Sofa deals:
- Save up to $300 on sofas at Amazon - save on convertible, chaise, reversible sectional sofas & more from top rated brands such as HONBAY, Rivet, Stone & Beam & DHP
- Save up to 53% on sectional and sleeper sofas at Walmart
Best TV stand deals:
- Save up to 34% on select top-rated TV lift mechanisms & cabinets at the TouchStone Home Products online store - save on a wide array of pop up, drop down & swivel TV lift mechanisms, Elevate TV cabinets & more
- Save up to 65% on top-rated TV stands - save on best-selling media stands from WE, Furinno, VIVO, Convenience Concepts & more trusted brands at Amazon
- Save up to $224 on TV stands & entertainment centers - save on a wide array of best-selling media stands from Walker Edison, Sauder Harvest Mill & more at Walmart.com
Best Dresser deals:
- Save up to 75% on drawer chests & dressers at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated brands including Sauder, Delta, Black Sonoma, Tvilum, mDesign & more
- Save up to 59% on select dressers - save on a wide range of high quality drawers & armories from brands including Sauder, Tvilum, Mainstays & South Shore at Walmart
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A well-designed house needs essential furniture to make the living space as convenient as possible for the people staying in it. TV stands are a must to accommodate not just the television but also the Blu-Ray players, speakers, and gaming consoles. A sturdy bed that can sustain the weight of the mattress is also crucial. If the area allows it, a good dresser and a comfortable sofa are excellent furniture add-ons.
Which store has the best Black Friday deals? The widest product selection for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon is estimated to account for 47% of US e-commerce sales in 2019, according to statistics published by market research firm eMarketer. Free shipping without a minimum purchase amount proved highly successful in boosting Amazon's sales and reputation last year, as millions of products left shelves and found their way into US homes over the holiday shopping season.
Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.
