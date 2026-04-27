Best Furniture Designs (2026): Castlery Recognized for Impactful Designs to Elevate Everyday Living by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Castlery for its 2026 furniture designs, citing the brand's focus on functionality, material quality, and adaptability across modern living spaces.

Best Furniture Designs

Castlery - a modern furniture brand known for its modular designs, offering adaptable sofas and storage solutions that can be reconfigured to suit evolving spaces and everyday living needs.

The recognition highlights three specific pieces from Castlery's catalog: the Mori Sofa, the Lira Dining Chair, and the Hugg Coffee Table Set. Each product has also received international acknowledgment through the iF Design Awards, where all three designs were honored for their balance of form and usability.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how furniture is evaluated. Design is increasingly assessed based on how well it integrates into daily routines, rather than how it performs as a standalone visual statement.

Recognition Centers on Three Awarded Designs

The Mori Sofa, Lira Dining Chair, and Hugg Coffee Table Set represent different categories within the home. Each product addresses a specific use case, while maintaining a consistent design language.

The Mori Sofa emphasizes structured comfort. The low-profile frame and deep seating create a stable foundation for extended use. Materials are selected to support durability while maintaining a soft seating experience.

The Lira Dining Chair focuses on ergonomic support. The curved backrest is shaped to align with natural posture, allowing for longer periods of seated use. Its form is minimal, allowing it to integrate into a range of dining environments.

The Hugg Coffee Table Set introduces a modular approach. The nesting configuration allows multiple arrangements within a single footprint. This flexibility supports both compact and open living areas.

Expert Consumers noted that each piece reflects a practical response to common spatial and functional constraints found in contemporary homes.

Design Awards Reinforce Product Evaluation

Recognition from the iF Design Awards is based on a structured evaluation process. Criteria include functionality, innovation, sustainability, and execution.

All three Castlery products were assessed under these standards. The Mori Sofa was evaluated for comfort and structural integrity. The Lira Dining Chair was reviewed for ergonomic performance. The Hugg Coffee Table Set was assessed for adaptability and spatial efficiency.

The alignment between Expert Consumers recognition and iF Design Awards outcomes indicates consistency in how these products perform under different evaluation frameworks.

Focus on Everyday Use Cases

Furniture purchasing decisions are increasingly shaped by practical considerations. These include space limitations, frequency of use, and long-term durability.

The Mori Sofa addresses multi-purpose living areas. Seating often serves as a central element for work, rest, and social interaction. The structure of the sofa supports these varied uses without requiring frequent adjustment.

The Lira Dining Chair aligns with evolving dining habits. Dining spaces are often used for work or extended gatherings. Ergonomic design becomes relevant in these contexts, where seating duration is longer.

The Hugg Coffee Table Set responds to spatial variability. Smaller living spaces require furniture that can be reconfigured. Nesting tables provide flexibility without increasing footprint when not in use.

These use cases reflect broader changes in residential design, particularly in urban environments where adaptability is necessary.

Materials and Construction Standards

Material selection plays a central role in furniture longevity. Castlery's recognized products incorporate materials chosen for durability and consistency.

The Mori Sofa uses high-resilience foam and a reinforced internal frame. These elements are intended to maintain shape over time. Upholstery options are designed to withstand repeated use.

The Lira Dining Chair incorporates a solid structure with a contoured seat. The design supports weight distribution while maintaining stability.

The Hugg Coffee Table Set uses a combination of engineered wood and finishes that resist wear. The rounded edges are designed to reduce impact in high-traffic areas.

These construction details contribute to product lifespan, which remains a key factor in consumer evaluation.

Broader Implications for Furniture Design

The recognition of Castlery's furniture designs reflects ongoing changes within the industry. Products are increasingly evaluated based on their ability to serve multiple functions within limited space.

Design consistency across product categories is also becoming more relevant. Consumers often seek cohesive interiors without relying on identical pieces. A unified design language allows different products to function together within the same environment.

The Mori Sofa, Lira Dining Chair, and Hugg Coffee Table Set illustrate this approach. Each product serves a distinct role while maintaining visual and functional compatibility.

This direction aligns with current residential patterns, where flexibility and efficiency are prioritized.

The full review is available at ExpertConsumers.org.

About Castlery: Founded in 2013, Castlery is the largest furniture retail brand to emerge from Singapore, with operations spanning 6 countries. Targeting urban millennials in the USA, Australia, and Singapore, Castlery offers a wide range of high-quality, designer furniture through direct-to-consumer channels. With over 1 million products sold and more than 7,000 SKUs launched, the brand is committed to making luxury living attainable, empowering customers to create spaces where they can thrive through every season of their lives.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org