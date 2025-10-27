BEST GARDEN CENTER IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH: CALLOWAY'S NURSERY WINS GOLD IN DALLAS MORNING NEWS 2025 BEST IN DFW PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Readers' poll highlights Calloway's as DFW's top go-to garden center destination

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery, the Dallas-Fort Worth–based garden center known for its exceptional plant quality, friendly service and expertise, has been awarded Gold for Best Garden Center in The Dallas Morning News 2025 Best in DFW People's Choice Awards.

The Dallas Morning News Best in DFW program celebrates standout local businesses across categories including Food & Drink, Home & Garden, Health & Beauty and more. Nominees are selected through community input and local recognition before readers cast their votes to determine the best in each category.

Founded in Fort Worth in 1986, Calloway's Nursery has expanded to 21 convenient neighborhood locations across the metroplex, offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, houseplants, vegetables and herbs, all hand-selected to thrive in the North Texas climate.

Beyond its extensive plant offerings, the garden center is known for premium pottery, private label soils and gardening supplies, as well as expert services like Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation that make it easy for customers to create beautiful, thriving outdoor spaces.

"Calloway's is a brand founded in Texas, by Texans, and this recognition reinforces the work we've done to inspire Texas gardeners with expert guidance, premium plants and personalized service," said Marce Ward, CEO of Calloway's Nursery. "For nearly four decades, we've served DFW as a trusted resource for gardening success and look forward to continuing to help customers grow with confidence."

Calloway's Nursery employs more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state, underscoring its commitment to horticultural expertise and exceptional service. Whether customers are seasoned gardeners or first-time plant enthusiasts, Calloway's provides the inspiration and know-how to support every customer's gardening and landscape success.

For more information about Calloway's Nursery and to find a nearby location, visit www.calloways.com or follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery, Inc.