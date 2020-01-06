﻿Best Georgia Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Georgia Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-georgia-online-mba/).

Prospective students expect an MBA program to provide a solid business foundation that equips them with foundational knowledge, most up-to-date tools, and hands-on experience to successfully lead organizations. But what an online MBA beyond that is leverage our current social and virtual technology to provide this advanced degree in the most flexible format. These top Georgia Online MBA programs in this ranking offer more flexibility at generally more affordable prices.

Every distance-based MBA program in Georgia was assessed and ranked on their Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%). All information was gathered from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the Princeton Review, the National Center for Education Statistics, the Financial Times, Quacquarelli Symonds, US News, and each school website.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best Georgia Online MBA Degrees is Georgia College's J. Whitney Bunting College of Business, located in Milledgeville, Georgia. Next is the University of West Georgia's Richards College of Business in Carrollton, Georgia, in second place, followed by Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business located in Kennesaw, Georgia, in third.

Additional schools in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Ashworth College -- Norcross, Georgia

Augusta University James M. Hull College of Business -- Augusta, Georgia

Brenau University College of Business & Communication -- Gainesville, Georgia

Clayton State University College of Business -- Morrow, Georgia

Columbus State University Turner College of Business -- Columbus, Georgia

Georgia Southern University Parker College of Business -- Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University College of Business and Computing -- Americus, Georgia

Mercer University Stetson-Hatcher School of Business -- Macon, Georgia

Reinhardt University McCamish School of Business and Sport Studies -- Waleska, Georgia

South University College of Business -- Savannah, Georgia

Thomas University Division of Business -- Thomasville, Georgia

Valdosta State University Harley Langdale, Jr. College of Business Administration -- Valdosta, Georgia

Georgia is overflowing with opportunities for students in top online MBA programs. "From its wide variety of businesses headquartered there to its relatively affordable cost of living and strong job growth, it's not a bad place to hang your hat and call home or study one of the top Georgia Online MBA programs, " states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central.

These online MBA programs are about connection: Connecting students to foundational topics, connecting classmates to each other through group projects, connecting students to their professors through stimulating online conversation, and connecting graduates to their future careers. "Schools offering online MBA programs make it a point to help students get connected both for their educational success and for future networking opportunities." And with a flexible online format, this degree allows students to stay connected to their current communities, their current personal responsibilities, and their current professional contacts.

Whether you are a Georgia native or live across the country, the top Georgia Online MBA programs offer opportunities for professionals to invest in themselves and their future careers.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

