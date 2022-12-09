Best Gifts for the Cook in Your Life by Basquettes, the Multipurpose Cookware Tool

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooks love to get cooking gifts! These workhorse kitchen tools are great, reasonably priced gifts for both experienced and novice cooks. We created this list for small kitchens where every storage inch counts but these are also wonderful gifts for the lucky cook in a large gourmet kitchen.

1. Dutch Oven

Give your favorite cook or grill master the only tool that can be used in both the oven and on the grill - Basquettes. This state-of-the-art device can be used to air-fry, crisp, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate, grill, smoke and cool. Basquettes turns your oven into a high-capacity air-fryer and turns your grill into a fast smoker! This clever tool replaces 8 single-use, space-hogging gadgets and will quickly become the go-to for daily meals, snacks and party food.

When one mentions a Dutch Oven, Le Creuset may come to mind first with their colorful, high-end product line but lately, the less expensive yet equally colorful and sturdy, Lodge Dutch Oven is rising in popularity. A Dutch Oven can be used to sauté, simmer, or fry on any stovetop; or to broil, braise, bake, or roast in the oven up to 500° F; or to marinate and refrigerate food. The 6-quart size is our favorite option at $89.95. With its ornamental coloring, you can leave it on the stove even when not cooking as a decoration. Every cook needs at least one.

2. Basquettes

The second most sought after, multi-use cookware product is Basquettes which can be used in both the oven and on the grill. This sturdy, clever tool can be used to air-fry, crisp, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate, grill and smoke. No need to have any single-use, counter-hogging tools like an electric air-fryer. Basquettes turn your existing oven into an air-fryer, a rotisserie and a dehydrator by utilizing a patent-pending design to help you make easier, faster, and healthier food. Priced at $135, this versatile, stainless-steel tool can also be used on the grill as a grill basket, a rotisserie basket or a fast smoker. It's a great gift for couples.

3. Immersion Blender

Obviously, we love gadgets that are multi-purpose and an immersion blender with attachments can blend, whisk, emulsify, puree or whip. An immersion blender can be used to make soup, sauces, smoothies, eggs, re-fried beans, pie fillings and more. The $69.95 Cuisinart Smart Stick is our pick for both price and functionality. It has a comfort-grip handle, an 8-inch stainless steel shaft and a variable speed dial allowing you to partially or fully blend. Bakers really love this gift.

4. Instant-Read Thermometer

Cooking food to a safe temperature is an extremely important step in food safety. An instant-read thermometer can help with red meat, pork, poultry, candy, home brewing and deep frying. The Javelin Pro for $54.99 comes in a variety of bright colors so it won't get lost in a drawer. It has a three second response time with an easy-to-read backlit display. This is a great gift for the experienced cook who will appreciate its speed and accuracy.

5. Cutting Board

There's no such thing as having too many cutting boards since they come in a variety of materials, shapes, and sizes. These Fredericks & Mae Multi Cutting Boards, made from recycled scraps of plastic, live up to the Instagram hype. They're durable, gentle on the blades of expensive knives, and can double as a serving vessel because of the striking patterns. Ranging from $45 - $95 depending on the size, these are a sure hit with your social media cook.

6. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

A bottle of fancy olive oil will never go unappreciated and Kosterina Olive Oil is a real treat. This high-polyphenol, early harvest Koroneiki EVOO has robust flavor with a signature peppery finish so it's healthy as well as delicious. For $29.95, you can buy one for yourself as well as all the cooks in your life.

Hopefully after receiving one of these great gifts, your favorite cook will invite you over for a delicious meal! Happy holidays!

