NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Priority Gold as one of the Best Gold and Silver Dealers of 2025, honoring the company for its transparent practices, reliable service, and education-driven approach to precious metals investing. The recognition highlights Priority Gold's role in setting a higher standard for trust and accountability in an industry often marked by complexity and misinformation.

Priority Gold - known for helping investors safeguard wealth through precious metals while emphasizing clear information, verified sourcing, and client confidence at every stage of the process.

A Recognition Rooted in Transparency and Integrity

Consumer365's evaluation centered on clarity, compliance, and consumer trust: factors that have become increasingly vital as more investors turn to tangible assets amid economic uncertainty. Priority Gold's open pricing structure, well-documented transactions, and partnerships with audited depositories have established it as a trusted name in the U.S. precious metals sector.

The review noted that the company's model goes beyond simple transactions. Priority Gold provides each investor with detailed explanations of costs, storage options, and regulatory requirements before any purchase is completed. The approach reflects a broader shift in the gold and silver market toward education and transparency rather than sales-driven strategies.

Rising Interest in Precious Metals

The recognition comes at a time of renewed global interest in precious metals. Inflationary pressures, rising national debt, and the volatility of digital assets have prompted both institutional and individual investors to diversify their portfolios with physical gold and silver. According to recent economic data, demand for gold surged to historic highs in 2025, with central banks and private investors increasing their holdings as a hedge against market instability.

In this context, transparency has become a defining measure of credibility. Investors are more cautious than ever, seeking dealers that not only provide access to physical assets but also communicate risk, costs, and storage logistics clearly. Consumer365's recognition reflects how Priority Gold has addressed that demand, building an ecosystem of education, disclosure, and client empowerment.

How Priority Gold Builds Trust

Since its founding in 2015, Priority Gold has operated with a focus on clarity and control for investors. Its framework simplifies the process of purchasing gold and silver, whether through a cash transaction or a Precious Metals IRA rollover. The company discloses all spreads - fees between wholesale and retail pricing - before clients finalize any purchase, providing full visibility into how pricing works in the metals market.

Every transaction is verified using spectrometry and X-ray testing to confirm the authenticity and purity of the metals. Priority Gold works only with certified distributors and recognized custodians, including IRS-approved depositories such as Delaware Depository and IDS Texas. All storage facilities are fully insured and undergo independent audits, giving clients the assurance that their holdings remain secure and accounted for.

This structured approach allows investors to make informed decisions rather than speculative ones. It also addresses one of the most common issues in the precious metals market: the gap between what buyers think they own and what is actually delivered or stored on their behalf.

Education as a Core Service

One of the most cited strengths in Consumer365's review was Priority Gold's commitment to investor education . The company maintains a publicly accessible Investor Library that features a collection of detailed guides, including The Wealth Preservation Guide and The Cash Purchase and Storage Guide. These materials explain topics such as inflation's impact on savings, IRS purity standards for metals, and the procedures for safe, compliant storage.

Rather than focusing on marketing or product promotion, the guides outline the mechanics of the market in clear, factual language. This emphasis on information has helped establish Priority Gold as a trusted partner for investors seeking long-term diversification.

The review noted that education plays a dual role in Priority Gold's business model. It protects the customer by clarifying the process, and it builds accountability by ensuring both parties share the same understanding of how the investment works.

Reliability in an Uncertain Economy

The past several years have underscored the vulnerability of conventional investments to global shocks. From interest rate swings to currency depreciation, the financial landscape has forced many investors to rethink diversification. Precious metals have emerged once again as a means of preserving value in real, physical form.

Priority Gold's recognition by Consumer365 underscores how reliability and disclosure can shape that return to tangible assets. The company's consistent attention to compliance, security, and verifiable reporting sets it apart in a market that still lacks uniform standards.

By establishing transparent pricing and verified custody as its foundation, Priority Gold has become a model for what ethical practice in the precious metals industry can look like.

Setting a Standard for the Industry

Consumer365's recognition highlights a wider trend toward accountability across the alternative investment sector. As interest in gold and silver IRAs grows, investors are demanding clearer information about costs, storage, and regulatory compliance. Priority Gold's model demonstrates how clarity and structure can redefine investor confidence in an asset class often misrepresented as speculative or opaque.

The review also affirms the company's long-term focus on trust-building through transparency and education: a strategy that has made it one of the most reliable names in the U.S. precious metals market.

As the gold and silver markets continue to evolve, Priority Gold remains positioned around a single principle: reliability backed by transparency. The company continues to expand its educational library and enhance storage options, integrating new technologies to make portfolio tracking and verification easier for clients.

Consumer365's recognition reflects more than operational success. It represents a broader validation of how transparency, education, and client-centered service can redefine investor expectations in an uncertain economic era.

For investors interested in learning more about how gold and silver can fit into a retirement strategy, Priority Gold offers a free informational guide that explains the simple steps to add physical metals to an IRA or 401(k).

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Always consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver through tax-advantaged rollovers. Recognized by Forbes Advisor in 2025 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers transparent pricing, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

