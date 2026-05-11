NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry roundup from Consumer365 examining the best gold dealers in the United States for 2026 highlights Priority Gold for its approach to transparency, education, and long-term client support. The recognition comes as more investors reassess traditional portfolio strategies and explore alternatives such as physical gold and silver.

Best Gold Dealers in the US

Priority Gold - a precious metals dealer that helps individuals purchase and incorporate physical gold and silver into their long-term financial and retirement strategies.

Rising Interest in Precious Metals Amid Market Shifts

The Consumer365 report arrives at a time when long-standing assumptions about portfolio diversification are being tested. Persistent inflation, currency pressure, and increased market volatility have prompted both institutional and individual investors to reconsider heavy reliance on stocks and bonds.

Recent market performance has contributed to this shift. In 2025, gold rose approximately 65 percent, while silver increased by roughly 144 percent. Both metals outpaced broader equity benchmarks during the same period, reflecting renewed demand for tangible assets during periods of economic uncertainty.

Financial institutions have also acknowledged changes in diversification dynamics, as stocks and bonds have shown a tendency to move in the same direction during periods of stress. This has led to increased interest in real assets such as gold and silver as part of broader portfolio strategies.

Priority Gold Recognized for Transparency and Client Education

Within this evolving landscape, Consumer365 highlighted Priority Gold for its emphasis on clear pricing, client education, and a straightforward onboarding process. The firm has been recognized as one of Forbes' top Gold IRA partners and is the # 1 Gold IRA provider on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting sustained growth driven by client demand.

Priority Gold's approach focuses on helping individuals understand how physical precious metals can fit within long-term financial planning. Rather than positioning metals as short-term trades, the company emphasizes their historical role in diversification and risk management.

The firm provides access to a range of services designed to simplify the process of acquiring and storing precious metals, including:

Transparent pricing structures designed to reduce uncertainty

Secure storage options through IRS-approved depositories

Free shipping on qualifying purchases

Personalized support throughout account setup and funding

This model is intended to support investors seeking clarity as they navigate a complex and changing financial environment.

Gold and Silver in Retirement Planning

A key area of focus for many investors is the role of precious metals within retirement accounts. Self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts, often referred to as Precious Metals IRAs, allow for the inclusion of physical gold, silver, and other approved metals while maintaining existing tax advantages.

These accounts differ from traditional paper-based investments in several ways:

Physical ownership of assets held in secure, regulated facilities

Reduced reliance on financial intermediaries or market liquidity

Exposure to assets that have historically behaved differently than equities and bonds

Gold has long been viewed as a potential hedge against currency erosion and inflation, while silver offers both monetary and industrial demand, contributing to its distinct performance characteristics.

Structured Approach to Precious Metals Integration

Consumer365 also noted Priority Gold's structured process for investors interested in adding metals to their portfolios. The company outlines a simplified framework designed to reduce complexity:

Initial consultation to assess financial goals and suitability

Transfer or rollover of eligible retirement funds

Selection of IRS-approved metals that meet purity standards

Secure storage through approved custodians and depositories

This step-by-step approach is designed to help investors move from initial interest to implementation with a clearer understanding of requirements and timelines.

Growing Role of Real Assets in Long-Term Strategies

As economic conditions continue to evolve, the role of real assets in portfolio construction is gaining renewed attention. Gold and silver, in particular, have historically demonstrated resilience during periods of inflation, market instability, and currency fluctuations.

Consumer365's 2026 report reflects this broader trend, positioning precious metals not as a replacement for traditional investments, but as a complementary component within diversified strategies.

Priority Gold's inclusion in the report underscores the increasing importance of transparency, education, and operational clarity as more investors explore alternative approaches to long-term financial planning.

For the full review, please visit Consumer365.org.

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver - with no taxes or penalties when rolling over existing retirement funds. Recognized by Forbes Advisor in 2025 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers a clearly defined pricing structure, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org