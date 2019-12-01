Best Gym Equipment Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Bowflex, NordicTrack, Equinox & Life Fitness Exercise Machine Deals Rated by Retail Fuse
A review of the best Cyber Monday 2019 gym equipment and membership deals right now, featuring the top Equinox, Bowflex, Life Fitness and NordicTrack exercise equipment sales
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday gym equipment deals are here. Experts at Retail Fuse have compared the best treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and fitness club membership deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Gym Equipment deals:
- Save up to $200 on NordicTrack treadmills, elliptical machines & exercise bikes at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of highly rated gym equipment
- Enjoy an exclusive offer on Equinox fitness club memberships at Equinox.com - offer ends 11/30
- Save up to $473 on Life Fitness treadmills & rowing machines at Amazon - check live prices on premium training machines & exercise equipment
- $100 off select Bowflex elliptical machines and free shipping for Black Friday at Bowflex.com
- Save up to 43% on select treadmills, elliptical trainers & exercise machines at Walmart - including savings on NordicTrack, Weslo Cadence and ProForm
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A home gym is a worthwhile investment for health and fitness. Apart from free weights, a compact cardio machine like the Bowflex Max offers high calorie burning. The NordicTrack FreeStride has full-color touchscreen display though. Life Fitness Company Cybex has a wide selection of equipment as well. Equinox membership is beneficial while the home gym isn't complete yet.
What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.
Over 80% of the revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 was from purchases made at Amazon and Walmart.
