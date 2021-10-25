Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Counseling Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Counseling Master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Counseling Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-counseling-masters-programs )

15 Best Online Counseling Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-counseling-masters )

10 Most Affordable Online Counseling Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-counseling-masters )

The Top 3 Counseling Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

2. Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

3. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

The Top 3 Online Counseling Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

2. Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

3. Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

The Top 3 Fastest Online Counseling Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

2. Kansas State University - Olathe, KS

3. University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"There's little doubt we live in stressful times. As a result, we frequently feel overwhelmed emotionally, mentally, and physically," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Having a third party with whom we can discuss our issues and who can suggest prevention solutions, coping techniques, and skills can be an invaluable asset." As they go on to explain, "Obtaining a Master's in Counseling with a Mental Health concentration can position you to help individuals, families, and groups work toward healthier lives." The editors state, "If you have a passion for helping people and have good listening skills, excellent communication abilities, along with strong people skills, you have the basic qualities needed to be a Mental Health or Rehabilitation Counselor. A graduate degree in the field will open several career options for you." They explain, "The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects careers for licensed counselors to grow 23 percent through 2024, much faster than average."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

All Institutions in the Best Counseling Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University - Alamosa, CO

Antioch University - Yellow Springs, OH

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

Bluefield University - Bluefield, VA

Boston University - Boston, MA

Bradley University - Peoria, IL

California State University, Fullerton - Fullerton, CA

Clemson University - Clemson, SC

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania - Edinboro, PA

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Gwynedd Mercy University - Gwynedd Valley, PA

Illinois Institute of Technology - Chicago, IL

James Madison University - Harrisonburg, VA

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge, LA

Marquette University - Milwaukee, WI

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, MS

North Carolina State University - Raleigh, NC

Northwest University - Kirkland, WA

Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

NSU Florida - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

Pennsylvania State University - State College, PA

Regent University - Norfolk, VA

Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey - New Brunswick, NJ

San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

Southern Methodist University - Dallas, TX

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Lubbock, TX

Texas Woman's University - Denton, TX

University of Colorado at Denver - Aurora, CO

University of Denver - Denver, CO

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, LA

University of Missouri - St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of Southern Maine - Portland, ME

University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, KY

Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

West Virginia University - Morgantown, WV

Winston Salem State University - Winston-Salem, NC

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Health Degrees