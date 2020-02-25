Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of DNP Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Doctor of Nursing Practice degree programs in the US:

The Top 3 Best DNP Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Maryland Baltimore; 2) Oregon Health & Science University; 3) University of Nebraska Medical Center. The Top 3 Online DNP Programs for 2020 are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) University of Florida; 3) Ohio State University.

"For practicing nurses, the highest levels of responsibility and authority (as well as pay) are in advanced practice and administration," BHD editors explain, "and increasingly, those positions require a Doctor of Nursing Practice." The development has been gradual, as more nurses complete BSN and MSN degrees and the job market becomes more competitive. Responsibilities and career opportunities for nurses with a DNP are significant, though: "The DNP job description may include practicing as a primary care practitioner. In over 20 states, that includes assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients." In many areas, where access to physicians is difficult, a DNP-trained nurse may be the only doctor patients see.

Best Health Degrees ranks both on-campus and online programs, because "For potential DNP candidates who are seriously considering enrolling in a Doctorate in Nursing degree program, it is essential to compare the DNP degree that interests you with other related advanced nursing degrees." According to the editors, "In the 2020s, more schools than ever are offering online degree programs to help nurses advance in their careers, enrich their skills, and get higher salaries." The direct, hands-on education of an on-campus program cannot be discounted, however. In either case, BHD provides valuable guidance to prospective DNP students.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

