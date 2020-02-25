Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of DNP Degree Programs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Doctor of Nursing Practice degree programs in the US:
25 Best Doctor of Nursing Practice for 2020 (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-dnp-programs)
15 Best Online Doctor of Nursing Practice for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-dnp-programs)
10 Fastest Online Doctor of Nursing Practice for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-dnp-programs-online)
10 Most Affordable Online Doctor of Nursing Practice for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/most-affordable-online-dnp-programs)
The Top 3 Best DNP Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Maryland Baltimore; 2) Oregon Health & Science University; 3) University of Nebraska Medical Center. The Top 3 Online DNP Programs for 2020 are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) University of Florida; 3) Ohio State University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"For practicing nurses, the highest levels of responsibility and authority (as well as pay) are in advanced practice and administration," BHD editors explain, "and increasingly, those positions require a Doctor of Nursing Practice." The development has been gradual, as more nurses complete BSN and MSN degrees and the job market becomes more competitive. Responsibilities and career opportunities for nurses with a DNP are significant, though: "The DNP job description may include practicing as a primary care practitioner. In over 20 states, that includes assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients." In many areas, where access to physicians is difficult, a DNP-trained nurse may be the only doctor patients see.
Best Health Degrees ranks both on-campus and online programs, because "For potential DNP candidates who are seriously considering enrolling in a Doctorate in Nursing degree program, it is essential to compare the DNP degree that interests you with other related advanced nursing degrees." According to the editors, "In the 2020s, more schools than ever are offering online degree programs to help nurses advance in their careers, enrich their skills, and get higher salaries." The direct, hands-on education of an on-campus program cannot be discounted, however. In either case, BHD provides valuable guidance to prospective DNP students.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees DNP Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Binghamton University (SUNY)
Case Western Reserve University
Colorado Technical University
Columbia University
East Carolina University
East Tennessee State University
Fairfield University
Florida State University
Frontier Nursing University
George Mason University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana State University
Marquette University
Maryville University
New Mexico State University
New York University
Northeastern University
Ohio State University
Oregon Health & Science University
Purdue Global
Rutgers University
Saint Louis University
Samford University
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
St Catherine University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Texas Woman's University
Thomas Edison State University
University at Buffalo
University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver (Anschutz)
University of Florida
University of Iowa
University of Maryland - Baltimore
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of New Hampshire
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
University of Portland
University of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University of South Florida
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
University of Texas Medical Branch
University of Utah
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Washington State University
