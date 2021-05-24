Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Exercise Science and Kinesiology associate's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-exercise-science-associates )

15 Best Online Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-exercise-science-associates )

10 Most Affordable Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Degrees for 2021( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/affordable-exercise-science-associates )

The Top 3 Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Utah Valley University - Orem, UT

2. University of North Georgia - Dahlonega, GA

3. College of DuPage - Glen Ellyn, IL

The Top 3 Online Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Georgia State University - Atlanta, GA

2. Houston Community College - Houston, TX

3. Highland Community College - Highland, KS

The Top 3 Fastest Exercise Science and Kinesiology Associate's Programs for 2021 are:

1. South Texas College - McAllen, TX

2. College of the Sequoias - Visalia, CA

3. Glendale Community College - Glendale, AZ

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Working adults who want to shift their career into exercise science and kinesiology should consider starting with an online associate's degree," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "With an Associate's degree you'll gain the skills for entry-level careers in the field and the foundation to continue your studies at the bachelor's and master's level for more advanced careers in areas such as physical therapy." As the editors state, "Careers can be found as a health coach, as a personal trainer, fitness center manager, trainer, recreation centers or camp manager." Graduates may "teach physical education, aerobics, strength and conditioning, and more, by earning professional certificates," according to the editors; "Many academic programs offer certification as part of the curriculum." Few students are able to earn a college degree without working. Online programs allow you to balance work, family obligations, and free time providing a better work-home balance."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

