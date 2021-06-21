Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-exercise-science-associates )

15 Best Online Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-exercise-science-associates )

10 Most Affordable Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/affordable-exercise-science-associates )

The Top 3 Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA University of Houston - Houston, TX Florida International University - Miami, Fl

The Top 3 Online Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

University of Kansas - Lawrence, KS American Military University - Charles Town, WV University of North Dakota - Grand Forks , ND

The Top 3 Most Affordable Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

California State University, Northridge - Northridge, CA University of Texas Permian Basin - Odessa, TX University of North Georgia - Dahlonega, GA

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"If you're interested in a career in exercise science and kinesiology, an bachelor's degree could be the perfect place to start," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "With an bachelor's degree you'll gain the skills for entry-level careers in the field and the foundation to continue your studies at the master's level for more advanced careers in areas such as physical therapy." As the editors state, "The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests those with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science have an 11% job growth expectation from 2019-2029, which is much faster than average job categories." They explain, "Exercise Science is typically not a clinical degree, but offers several career options for you once you complete your undergraduate degree. Jobs can be found as a coach or scout, fitness instructor, personal trainer, community health and fitness director, gym manager, etc".

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

All Institutions in the Best Exercise Science and Kinesiology Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Abilene Christian University - Abilene, TX

Adams State University - Alamosa, CO

American Military University - Charles Town, WV

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR

Aurora University - Aurora, IL

Austin Peay State University - Clarksville, TN

Bryan University - Tempe, AZ

Buena Vista University - Storm Lake, IA

California State University, Long Beach - Long Beach, CA

California State University, Northridge - Northridge, CA

California University of Pennsylvania - California, PA

Calvin University - Grand Rapids, MI

Central Michigan University - Mt Pleasant, MI

Concordia University Chicago - Chicago, IL

Concordia University St Paul - St Paul, MN

East Central University - Ada, OK

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Franklin University - Columbus, OH

Fresno Pacific University - Fresno, CA

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

Georgia Southern University - Statesboro, GA

Georgia State University - Atlanta, GA

Hofstra University - Hempstead, NY

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM

New York Institute of Technology - New York, NY

North Carolina Central University - Durham, NC

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Ottawa University - Ottawa, KS

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

Springfield College - Springfield, MA

Tarleton State University - Stephenville, TX

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Kansas - Lawrence, KS

University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY

University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Lafayette, LA

University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, LA

University of Mary - Bismarck, ND

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of New Hampshire - Durham, NH

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

University of North Georgia - Dahlonega, GA

University of Southern Indiana - Evansville, IN

University of Texas Permian Basin - Odessa, TX

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire - Eau Claire, WI

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Health Degrees