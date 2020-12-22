Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs
Dec 22, 2020, 08:48 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Health Care Management MBA degree programs in the US:
25 Best Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-health-care-management-degrees)
15 Best Online Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-health-care-administration-degrees)
10 Fastest Online Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-healthcare-management-degree-online)
The Top 3 Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) James Madison University; 2) George Mason University; and 3) California State University, Long Beach. The Top 3 Online Health Care Management Bachelor's for 2021 are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) Pennsylvania State University; and 3) University of Central Florida.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"A bachelor's in healthcare management gives graduates the chance to enter one of the largest business sectors in the U.S," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Over 16 million people work in the industry and more than $3.6 trillion was spent on healthcare services in 2018." The vastness and complexity of the healthcare system means that strong management and administration is key to keeping the system from collapse. A Health Care Management degree "will prepare you to enter this field, ready to fill an administrative role in a hospital, health system, government agency, physician offices, long-term care facilities, or outpatient care centers." In addition, healthcare management programs "frequently require an internship experience, capstone project, or both." As the editors explain, "Internships will place you with a preceptor/mentor in a healthcare facility or agency and provide you with real-world experience in an administrative setting. Capstone projects will integrate what you've learned with actual healthcare issues."
Best Health Degrees editors focus on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, "In 2020, a global pandemic disrupted the way many schools offered courses and degrees. Some schools scrambled to develop distance education programs, while other schools with long-established online programs were well prepared." Whether students want the networking and mentoring opportunities of a traditional on-campus program, or the convenience and flexibility of an online program, Best Health Degrees editors provide a variety of options to help students find the program that best meets their needs.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Health Care Management Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Auburn University
California State University, Chico
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Northridge
Champlain College
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University Chicago
Dallas Baptist University
East Carolina University
Eastern Washington University
Florida A&M University
Florida Institute of Technology
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
George Mason University
Grand Canyon University
Howard University
Jackson State University
James Madison University
Liberty University
Loyola University Chicago
Maryville University of Saint Louis
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Old Dominion University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
Purdue University Global
Saint Leo University
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
Southern New Hampshire University
Stonehill College
Texas State University
Towson University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Baltimore
University of Central Florida
University of Michigan - Flint
University of Minnesota Duluth
University of Minnesota - Crookston
University of Nevada - Las Vegas
University of New Hampshire
University of North Florida
University of Scranton
University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Western Governors University
George Allen
Media Manager, Best Health Degrees
[email protected]
https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about
(919) 864-2220
SOURCE Best Health Degrees