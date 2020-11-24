Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Health Management MBA Programs
Nov 24, 2020, 08:38 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Health Care Management MBA degree programs in the US:
The Top 3 Health Care Management MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of California, Irvine; 2) University of Delaware; and 3) Baruch College. The Top 3 Online Health Care Management MBAs for 2021 are: 1) Northeastern University; 2) University of Texas at Dallas; and 3) George Washington University.
"The complexities of today's healthcare requires familiarity with a solid combination of business and healthcare acumen," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "with a myriad of state and federal regulations, insurance and reimbursement concerns, larger clinical and support staff needs, equipment acquisition, marketing, as well as competition for physicians, nurses, and patients, today's Healthcare Administrator benefits from an advanced degree." It's impossible to separate healthcare from industry in America, which is why a health care MBA "familiarizes you with business concerns in finance, economics, accounting, supply chain management, Human Resources, decision making and strategy development for organizations." In addition, Healthcare MBA students "typically study issues specific to healthcare in the field of ethics, risk management, quality control, and healthcare informatics, and more." Because of the complexities of modern healthcare, "Hospitals, health systems, outpatient facilities, and physician groups will sometimes prefer a MBA trained executive with healthcare skills."
Best Health Degrees editors focus on trustworthy programs that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, students should "look for a program which will provide a broad MBA curriculum in business areas such as finance, accounting, communications, supply chain management, statistics, project and organizational development. Included in MBA programs with a healthcare specialization, you may want to look for programs that provide classes in healthcare law and ethics, health informatics, health economics, as well as healthcare marketing." Whether students want the networking and mentoring opportunities of a traditional on-campus program, or the convenience and flexibility of an online program, Best Health Degrees editors promise a variety of options for students to consider.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Health Care Management MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Ball State University
Baylor University
Boise State University
CUNY Baruch College
Central Michigan University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Clarkson University
Concordia University, St. Paul
DeSales University
Delta State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida International University
Freed Hardeman University
George Washington University
Hofstra University (Zarb)
Lamar University
Loyola University Chicago
Marist College
Mercer University
Northeastern University
Northern Kentucky University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Quinnipiac University
SUNY Oswego
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Texas A&M University Corpus Christi
Texas A&M University at Commerce
Texas Tech University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of California, Irvine
University of Central Arkansas
University of Delaware
University of Kentucky
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
University of Northern Colorado
University of Scranton
University of South Dakota
University of Southern Indiana
University of St. Francis
University of Texas at Dallas
West Texas A&M University
Wright State University
