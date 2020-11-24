Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Health Management MBA Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Health Care Management MBA degree programs in the US:

25 Best Health Care Management MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-health-care-management-mba )

15 Best Online Health Care Management MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-healthcare-administration-mba-online )

10 Fastest Online Health Care Management MBA for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-mba-healthcare-administration-online )

The Top 3 Health Care Management MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of California, Irvine; 2) University of Delaware; and 3) Baruch College. The Top 3 Online Health Care Management MBAs for 2021 are: 1) Northeastern University; 2) University of Texas at Dallas; and 3) George Washington University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"The complexities of today's healthcare requires familiarity with a solid combination of business and healthcare acumen," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "with a myriad of state and federal regulations, insurance and reimbursement concerns, larger clinical and support staff needs, equipment acquisition, marketing, as well as competition for physicians, nurses, and patients, today's Healthcare Administrator benefits from an advanced degree." It's impossible to separate healthcare from industry in America, which is why a health care MBA "familiarizes you with business concerns in finance, economics, accounting, supply chain management, Human Resources, decision making and strategy development for organizations." In addition, Healthcare MBA students "typically study issues specific to healthcare in the field of ethics, risk management, quality control, and healthcare informatics, and more." Because of the complexities of modern healthcare, "Hospitals, health systems, outpatient facilities, and physician groups will sometimes prefer a MBA trained executive with healthcare skills."

Best Health Degrees editors focus on trustworthy programs that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, students should "look for a program which will provide a broad MBA curriculum in business areas such as finance, accounting, communications, supply chain management, statistics, project and organizational development. Included in MBA programs with a healthcare specialization, you may want to look for programs that provide classes in healthcare law and ethics, health informatics, health economics, as well as healthcare marketing." Whether students want the networking and mentoring opportunities of a traditional on-campus program, or the convenience and flexibility of an online program, Best Health Degrees editors promise a variety of options for students to consider.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Health Care Management MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Ball State University

Baylor University

Boise State University

CUNY Baruch College

Central Michigan University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Clarkson University

Concordia University, St. Paul

DeSales University

Delta State University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Freed Hardeman University

George Washington University

Hofstra University (Zarb)

Lamar University

Loyola University Chicago

Marist College

Mercer University

Northeastern University

Northern Kentucky University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Quinnipiac University

SUNY Oswego

Southeast Missouri State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University at Commerce

Texas Tech University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of California, Irvine

University of Central Arkansas

University of Delaware

University of Kentucky

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

University of Northern Colorado

University of Scranton

University of South Dakota

University of Southern Indiana

University of St. Francis

University of Texas at Dallas

West Texas A&M University

Wright State University

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE besthealthdegrees.com