Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Human Services Bachelor's Programs
Mar 29, 2021, 08:33 ET
DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Human Services Bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-human-services-degrees)
10 Best Online Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-human-services-degrees)
10 Fastest Online Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-human-services-degrees)
The Top 10 Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:
1. University of Delaware - Newark, DE
2. Northeastern University - Boston, MA
3. University of Oregon - Eugene, OR
4. Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY
5. George Washington University - Washington, DC
6. Rowan University - Stratford, NJ
7. Western Washington University - Bellingham, WA
8. University of Scranton - Scranton, PA
9. Washburn University - Topeka, KS
10. Siena Heights University - Adrian, MI
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"If you're an empathetic and caring person with a desire to help others in a non-clinical setting, a bachelor's in Human Services will start you on a path for a satisfying health career in a variety of fields," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Whether you have an interest in crisis prevention, assisting people in improving their quality of life, helping to maintain services in communities and non-profit agencies, an undergraduate degree in Human Services will be a great beginning for you." As the editors state, "With a bachelor's degree, you're able to work in interventional services, maintaining and improving community agencies and services, helping individuals improve their quality of life and prospects, and more." Possibly more importantly, for ambitious professionals who want to advance, with a bachelor's working adults will " also be able to further your education with a master's degree and concentrate on a field of interest to you in areas such as alcohol abuse and addictions, psychology counseling, social work, long term care facilities and rehabilitation centers, as well many others."
The editors of Best Health Degrees build their rankings on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, both online or on-campus. According to the editors, "Online degrees offer flexible options in creating the work-life balance that we all want. You can continue to work and meet job, family, and personal obligations with online studies." As they explain, "Job opportunities in this field include, but are not limited to, Child and Geriatric Advocacy, Crisis Intervention Counselor, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor, Case Worker, Home Health Aide, Community Outreach, Public Administration, Child Abuse Worker, and others." With BHD's rankings, editors give a wide variety of options for a diverse audience of prospective students.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Human Services Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Antioch University
Bay Path University
CSU Global Campus
California Baptist University
Catholic University of America
Columbia College
Dominican University
East Tennessee State University
Elizabethtown College
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Grace College and Theological Seminary
Granite State College
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lesley University
Loyola University Chicago
Minot State University
Monroe College
NYC College of Technology
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Post University
Quincy University
Rowan University
SUNY Empire State College
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Shorter University
Siena Heights University
Southern New Hampshire University
Spelman College
Springfield College
St Joseph's College - New York
Syracuse University
Troy University
University of Alaska - Anchorage
University of Arizona
University of Delaware
University of Oregon
University of Scranton
University of South Carolina Beaufort
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
University of the Cumberlands
Walden University
Washburn University
Western Washington University
Wingate University
George Allen
Media Manager, Best Health Degrees
[email protected]
https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about
(919) 864-2220
SOURCE Best Health Degrees
Share this article