Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Human Services Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Human Services Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-human-services-degrees )

10 Best Online Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-human-services-degrees )

10 Fastest Online Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-human-services-degrees )

The Top 10 Human Services Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Delaware - Newark, DE

2. Northeastern University - Boston, MA

3. University of Oregon - Eugene, OR

4. Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

5. George Washington University - Washington, DC

6. Rowan University - Stratford, NJ

7. Western Washington University - Bellingham, WA

8. University of Scranton - Scranton, PA

9. Washburn University - Topeka, KS

10. Siena Heights University - Adrian, MI

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"If you're an empathetic and caring person with a desire to help others in a non-clinical setting, a bachelor's in Human Services will start you on a path for a satisfying health career in a variety of fields," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Whether you have an interest in crisis prevention, assisting people in improving their quality of life, helping to maintain services in communities and non-profit agencies, an undergraduate degree in Human Services will be a great beginning for you." As the editors state, "With a bachelor's degree, you're able to work in interventional services, maintaining and improving community agencies and services, helping individuals improve their quality of life and prospects, and more." Possibly more importantly, for ambitious professionals who want to advance, with a bachelor's working adults will " also be able to further your education with a master's degree and concentrate on a field of interest to you in areas such as alcohol abuse and addictions, psychology counseling, social work, long term care facilities and rehabilitation centers, as well many others."

The editors of Best Health Degrees build their rankings on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, both online or on-campus. According to the editors, "Online degrees offer flexible options in creating the work-life balance that we all want. You can continue to work and meet job, family, and personal obligations with online studies." As they explain, "Job opportunities in this field include, but are not limited to, Child and Geriatric Advocacy, Crisis Intervention Counselor, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor, Case Worker, Home Health Aide, Community Outreach, Public Administration, Child Abuse Worker, and others." With BHD's rankings, editors give a wide variety of options for a diverse audience of prospective students.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Human Services Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Antioch University

Bay Path University

CSU Global Campus

California Baptist University

Catholic University of America

Columbia College

Dominican University

East Tennessee State University

Elizabethtown College

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Grace College and Theological Seminary

Granite State College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lesley University

Loyola University Chicago

Minot State University

Monroe College

NYC College of Technology

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Post University

Quincy University

Rowan University

SUNY Empire State College

Saint Leo University

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Shorter University

Siena Heights University

Southern New Hampshire University

Spelman College

Springfield College

St Joseph's College - New York

Syracuse University

Troy University

University of Alaska - Anchorage

University of Arizona

University of Delaware

University of Oregon

University of Scranton

University of South Carolina Beaufort

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

University of the Cumberlands

Walden University

Washburn University

Western Washington University

Wingate University

