Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Human Services Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Human Services Master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Human Services Master's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-human-services-masters )

10 Best Online Human Services Master's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-human-services-masters )

10 Fastest Online Human Services Master's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-human-services-masters )

The Top 3 Human Services Master's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

2. University of Delaware - Newark, DE

3. Oklahoma State University - Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

The Top 3 Online Human Services Master's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

2. University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

3. Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

The Top 3 Fastest Human Services Master's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

2. Oklahoma State University - Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

3. Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"If you have an interest in, or work in, a community or non-profit agency, counseling, program development and funding, or others," Best Health Degrees editors explain, "you may want to earn a master's degree in Human Services." As the editors state, "In one of the fastest-growing careers in the country, you'll find that a master's degree in Human Services will greatly expand your options in the human services field." "While you can enter the field with a bachelor's degree, many employers are attracted to candidates who have advanced degrees like a master's degree," according to the editors; "Additionally, a master's degree can open diverse career opportunities in leadership, management, and supervision." While on-campus programs still have their value, especially for students who want to make connections and find mentors, "One of the great benefits of online degree programs is the convenience. With online study, you'll be able to continue to work, meet family obligations, and have a positive work-life balance."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

All Institutions in the Best Human Services Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, CT

Amridge University - Montgomery, AL

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Bryan College - Dayton, TN

CUNY School of Professional Studies - New York, NY

California State University, Northridge - Northridge, CA

Capella University - Minneapolis, MN

Chestnut Hill College - Philadelphia, PA

Concordia University Chicago - Chicago, IL

Concordia University St Paul - St. Paul, MN

Coppin State University - Baltimore, MD

East Tennessee State University - Johnson City, TN

Eastern Illinois University - Charleston, IL

Houston Baptist University - Houston, TX

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

Liberty University - Lynchburg, TN

Lincoln University - Lincoln University, PA

McDaniel College - Westminster, MD

Minot State University - Minot, ND

NSU Florida - Broward County, FL

National Louis University - Chicago, IL

Oklahoma State University - Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

Pacific Oaks College - San Jose, CA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

Saint Leo University - St Leo, FL

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Winona, MN

Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, TX

Springfield College - Springfield, MA

St Joseph's College (NY) - Brooklyn, NY

Texas Southern University - Houston, TX

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Baltimore - Baltimore, MD

University of Dayton - Dayton, OH

University of Delaware - Newark, DE

University of Illinois Springfield - Springfield, IL

University of Nebraska Lincoln - Lincoln, NE

University of North Georgia - Dahlonega, GA

University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA

University of Redlands - Redlands, CA

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh - Oshkosh, WI

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

Warner Pacific University - Portland, OR

Webster University - Webster Groves, MO

West Liberty University - West Liberty, WV

Wilmington University - Wilmington, DE

Winona State University - Winona, MN

Contact:

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Health Degrees