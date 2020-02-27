Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of MPH Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Master's in Public Health degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master's in Public Health for 2020 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-mph-programs )

15 Best Online Master's in Public Health for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-mph-programs )

10 Fastest Online Master's in Public Health for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-online-mph-programs )

10 Most Affordable Online Master's in Public Health for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-affordable-online-mph-programs )

The Top 3 Best MPH Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston; 2) University of California, Berkeley; 3) UCLA. The Top 3 Online MPH Programs for 2020 are: 1) Texas A&M Health Science Center; 2) University of Florida; 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

In a vastly interconnected world, public health is more complex - and more important - than ever. Because of the growth of the public health sector, BHD editors explain, "Many of the areas of public health are in demand, just like in other areas of healthcare. In fact, careers in public health like an epidemiologist are expected to grow up five percent by 2028." Career opportunities are many: "A majority of public health professionals work for the state government. A person can find employment through public health organizations. Colleges, universities, hospitals, and scientific research facilities need public health professionals as well."

But a career in public health begins with a degree in public health. Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "Working professionals who are already in the public health field, or a closely related occupation, find that an online master's in public health is their best option for advancing or moving into a public health career." On the other hand, on-campus programs offer more networking, mentorship, and internship opportunities: "Internships are an excellent way to learn about public health firsthand." Online or on-campus, and MPH is a door to a rewarding career.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

