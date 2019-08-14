Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of MSN Degree Programs
Aug 14, 2019, 08:48 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Master of Science in Nursing degree programs in the US:
25 Best Traditional MSN Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-msn-programs)
15 Best Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-msn-programs-online)
10 Fastest Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-msn-programs-online)
10 Most Affordable Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/cheapest-online-msn-programs)
The Top 3 Best Traditional MSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Maryland; 2) University of Pennsylvania; 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Top 3 Online MSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) The Ohio State University; 2) University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; 3) University of Pittsburgh.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"As the minimum education for nurses shifts to the BSN," BHD editors explain, "master degree nursing programs are one way that nursing schools are helping nurses compete on the job market." With increasing standards in the 21st century, nurses have more pressure to earn their master's. But there are other benefits: an MSN "allows their salaries to advance to approximately $45.00/ an hour based upon the different career advancement they choose." Specialization also brings its benefits, while a master's degree also sets nurses up for promotion to management and leadership.
Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "While online learning offers discussion forums and interaction, some nurses desire a more hands-on approach to obtaining their degree, working closely with others in their program." On the other hand, "Because the nursing field requires most nurses to work 12-hour shifts around the clock, online MSN programs offer schedule flexibility that is unmatched by the traditional programs found across the nation." There is no right decision, the editors note: "working nurses who want to enhance their career have a wealth of options."
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
