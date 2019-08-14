Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of MSN Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Master of Science in Nursing degree programs in the US:

25 Best Traditional MSN Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-msn-programs )

15 Best Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-msn-programs-online )

10 Fastest Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-msn-programs-online )

10 Most Affordable Online MSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/cheapest-online-msn-programs )

The Top 3 Best Traditional MSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Maryland; 2) University of Pennsylvania; 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Top 3 Online MSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) The Ohio State University; 2) University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; 3) University of Pittsburgh.

"As the minimum education for nurses shifts to the BSN," BHD editors explain, "master degree nursing programs are one way that nursing schools are helping nurses compete on the job market." With increasing standards in the 21st century, nurses have more pressure to earn their master's. But there are other benefits: an MSN "allows their salaries to advance to approximately $45.00/ an hour based upon the different career advancement they choose." Specialization also brings its benefits, while a master's degree also sets nurses up for promotion to management and leadership.

Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "While online learning offers discussion forums and interaction, some nurses desire a more hands-on approach to obtaining their degree, working closely with others in their program." On the other hand, "Because the nursing field requires most nurses to work 12-hour shifts around the clock, online MSN programs offer schedule flexibility that is unmatched by the traditional programs found across the nation." There is no right decision, the editors note: "working nurses who want to enhance their career have a wealth of options."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees MSN Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Ball State University

Boston College

Bradley University

Clarkson College

Columbia University

Duke University

Emory University

Ferris State University

Fitchburg State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida State University

George Mason University

Herzing University

Indiana State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Loyola University Chicago

Marquette University

Michigan State University

New York University

Ohio State University

Pennsylvania State University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Saint Francis Medical Center

Southern New Hampshire University

UCLA

Union University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Davis

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Maryland, Baltimore

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Miami

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Rochester

University of San Diego

University of South Florida

University of Texas Medical Branch

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Virginia

University of West Georgia

Vanderbilt University

West Texas A&M University

Western Governor's University

