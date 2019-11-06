Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Nursing and Healthcare Informatics Degree Programs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Nursing and Healthcare Informatics master's degree programs in the US:
25 Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020
15 Best Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020
10 Fastest Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020
10 Most Affordable Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020
The Top 3 Best Campus Informatics Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston; 2) Oregon Health & Science University; 3) Thomas Jefferson University. The Top 3 Online Informatics Programs for 2020 are: 1) The Ohio State University; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 3) Rutgers University.
"Healthcare and nursing informaticists are in high demand, as the healthcare system gradually transitions to electronic record-keeping," BHD editors explain; "For nurses who want a new career direction, nursing informatics is a great choice, while health administrators with computer skills can build those skills with a healthcare informatics degree." The complexity of the shift is a major impediment, since healthcare records have long been kept in physical form. But for professionals who want to move into an area where work will definitely be plentiful for a long time to come, an informatics degree is crucial: "Nurses with master's degrees in health informatics can secure positions as directors, educators, and consultants."
Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "With an online degree, busy nurses and health managers can earn their master's degree around their own schedule, without having to sacrifice their current career." On the other hand, on-campus programs can provide access to resources most people don't have at home, such as computer labs and hands-on instruction. In either case, "Most people in the healthcare industry sign up for a health informatics program as a way of improving or boosting their careers." As the editors explain, "Doctors, nurses, hospital technicians, and even administrators can sign up for a graduate degree in this field." Health and nursing informatics is an occupation that is just getting started.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees MSN Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Adelphi University
Arizona State University
Boston University (Metro College)
Chamberlain College of Nursing
Columbia University
Columbus State University + Georgia Southwestern University
Dakota State University
Duke University
East Carolina University
Ferris State University
Florida International University
Franklin University
George Washington University
Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Johns Hopkins University
Louisiana Tech University
Ohio State University
Oregon Health & Science University
Regis University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rutgers University
Stanford University
Stony Brook University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Thomas Jefferson University
Troy University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of California, Davis
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Florida
University of Illinois Chicago
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University of Scranton
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida Health
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
University of Utah
University of Washington
Vanderbilt University
Western Governors University
