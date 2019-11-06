Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Nursing and Healthcare Informatics Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Nursing and Healthcare Informatics master's degree programs in the US:

25 Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-informatics-masters )

15 Best Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-informatics-masters )

10 Fastest Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/fastest-online-informatics-masters )

10 Most Affordable Online Master's in Nursing and Healthcare Informatics for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/affordable-online-informatics-masters )

The Top 3 Best Campus Informatics Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston; 2) Oregon Health & Science University; 3) Thomas Jefferson University. The Top 3 Online Informatics Programs for 2020 are: 1) The Ohio State University; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 3) Rutgers University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Healthcare and nursing informaticists are in high demand, as the healthcare system gradually transitions to electronic record-keeping," BHD editors explain; "For nurses who want a new career direction, nursing informatics is a great choice, while health administrators with computer skills can build those skills with a healthcare informatics degree." The complexity of the shift is a major impediment, since healthcare records have long been kept in physical form. But for professionals who want to move into an area where work will definitely be plentiful for a long time to come, an informatics degree is crucial: "Nurses with master's degrees in health informatics can secure positions as directors, educators, and consultants."

Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "With an online degree, busy nurses and health managers can earn their master's degree around their own schedule, without having to sacrifice their current career." On the other hand, on-campus programs can provide access to resources most people don't have at home, such as computer labs and hands-on instruction. In either case, "Most people in the healthcare industry sign up for a health informatics program as a way of improving or boosting their careers." As the editors explain, "Doctors, nurses, hospital technicians, and even administrators can sign up for a graduate degree in this field." Health and nursing informatics is an occupation that is just getting started.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees MSN Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Adelphi University

Arizona State University

Boston University (Metro College)

Chamberlain College of Nursing

Columbia University

Columbus State University + Georgia Southwestern University

Dakota State University

Duke University

East Carolina University

Ferris State University

Florida International University

Franklin University

George Washington University

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis

Johns Hopkins University

Louisiana Tech University

Ohio State University

Oregon Health & Science University

Regis University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rutgers University

Stanford University

Stony Brook University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Thomas Jefferson University

Troy University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of California, Davis

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Florida

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of San Diego

University of San Francisco

University of Scranton

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida Health

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

University of Utah

University of Washington

Vanderbilt University

Western Governors University

Media Contact:

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

228604@email4pr.com

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Health Degrees