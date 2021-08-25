Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Psychology Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Psychology Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022

15 Best Online Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022

10 Most Affordable Online Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022

The Top 3 Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

2. Stanford University - Stanford, CA

3. Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

The Top 3 Online Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

2. University of Minnesota-Duluth - Duluth, MN

3. University of Houston - Houston, TX

The Top 3 Fastest Online Psychology Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, NC

2. Indiana University East - Richmond, IN

3. University of Michigan-Dearborn - Dearborn, MI

"Psychology is one of the most popular undergraduate degrees in the United States and can prepare you for a wide range of career paths," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "The topics studied in psychology will give you a view into human behavior and assessment which will be attractive to future employers in a variety of careers." As the editors state, "Depending on what your ambitions may be, you can earn either a BA or BS in psychology." They explain, "If you're interested in the clinical side of psychology, look for a BS degree which offers studies in research, assessment, and evidence-based practices. A BA will be a great choice, emphasizing a liberal arts education, that will prepare you for non-clinical employment in business, education, industry, and more."

