Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Psychology Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Psychology Master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Psychology Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-psychology-masters )

15 Best Online Psychology Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-psychology-masters )

10 Most Affordable Online Psychology Master's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-psychology-masters )

The Top 3 Psychology Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Stanford University - Stanford, CA

2. Georgia Tech University - Atlanta, GA

3. University of Washington - Seattle, WA

The Top 3 Online Psychology Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

2. George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

3. University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

The Top 3 Fastest Online Psychology Master's Programs for 2022 are:

1. University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

2. Pepperdine University - Malibu, CA

3. Ball State University - Muncie, IN

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Having a Master of Arts or Master of Science in psychology can position you for a variety of excellent careers according to the American Psychological Association's Career Guide," Best Health Degrees editors explain. As they go on to explain, "Earning a bachelor's degree in psychology enables graduates to work at the entry level in the field, and helps them find a concentration in the field that suits them best," while "Returning to earn a master's degree in psychology helps a student refine their knowledge of their particular area of interest and find better employment options." The editors state, "Psychology is one of those disciplines that lends itself well to online studies and makes earning an advanced degree easier while you continue to work." They explain, "Becoming a psychologist is one way to help everyone from individuals to entire populations live better lives."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

All Institutions in the Best Psychology Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Angelo State University - San Angelo, TX

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Boston University - Boston, MA

Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

Eastern Washington University - Cheney, WA

George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

Gonzaga University - Spokane, WA

Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, IN

LeTourneau University - Longview, TX

McNeese State University - Lake Charles, LA

New York University - New York, NY

Northwestern University - Evanston, IL

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Palo Alto University - Palo Alto, CA

Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN

Saint Leo University - St Leo, FL

Saybrook University - Pasadena, CA

Seattle University - Seattle, WA

Stanford University - Stanford, CA

Stony Brook University (SUNY) - Stony Brook, NY

Tiffin University - Tiffin, OH

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Urbana-Champaign, IL

University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, LA

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Oregon - Eugene, OR

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

University of Washington - Seattle, WA

University of Wisconsin - Madison, MI

Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, NC

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Health Degrees