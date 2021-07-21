Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Public Health Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Public Health Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-public-health-bachelors )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Public Health for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-public-health-bachelors )

10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Public Health in 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-public-health-bachelors )

The Top 3 Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

2. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

3. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

The Top 3 Online Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Brigham Young University - Idaho - Rexburg, ID

2. Mississippi University for Women - Columbus, MS

3. University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

The Top 3 Fastest Online Public Health Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

2. University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

3. American Public University - Charles Town, WV

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"When the Coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S. in 2020, the spotlight turned to the Centers for Disease Control and local Public Health Departments," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Communities and political leaders across the country looked to Public Health for guidance on navigating a dangerous infection." As the editors state, "The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies several careers in the broad category of Public Health. Those careers range from epidemiology, medical and health services, public policy, health program coordinator, etc." They explain, "A bachelor's degree is the minimum education required to work in the field and salaries can vary from $41,000-$60,000 annually, depending on the speciality."

All Institutions in the Best Public Health Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Allen College - Waterloo, IA

American Public University - Charles Town, WV

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro, AR

Brigham Young University - Idaho - Rexburg, ID

California Baptist University - Riverside, CA

Excelsior College - Albany, NY

Kent State University - Kent, OH

Mississippi University for Women - Columbus, MS

Monroe College - New York, NY

Murray State University - Murray, KY

National University - La Jolla, CA

New York University - New York, NY

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Oakland University - Rochester, MI

Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

Trident International University - Cypress, CA

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Cincinnati = Cincinnati, OH

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Georgia - Athens, GA

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Nebraska Omaha - Omaha, NE

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of South Carolina - Columbia, SC

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

West Virginia University - Morgantown, WV

Youngstown State University - Youngstown, OH

