Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Radiation Sciences degree programs in the US:

25 Best Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-radiation-science-degrees )

15 Best Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-radiation-science-degrees )

10 Fastest Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-radiation-science-degrees )

The Top 3 Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Michigan-Flint; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and 3) University of Missouri at Columbia. The Top 3 Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's for 2021 are: 1) University of Missouri at Columbia; 2) Loma Linda University; and 3) University of Nebraska.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Healthcare is a field that offers increased opportunities for career advancement, depending on your skills and education," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "One example is the field of Radiation Sciences, which covers everything from common X-rays, diagnostic scans and images, and treatment modalities." As the editors state, "One of the most amazing medical breakthroughs in the 20th century was harnessing radiation for diagnosing, treating, and curing disease." A degree in radiation sciences - including radiation therapy, radiologic technology, or other related programs like radiologic and imaging sciences - provides graduates a path to "find employment in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician offices working with patients, physicians, and nurses." In addition, "In the Radiologic Sciences field, you want to find a program which is accredited by the U.S. Department of Education recognized, Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT)."

Best Health Degrees editors focus on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, "Covid-19 has caused some schools to waive certain requirements, such as the SAT/ACT test scores. You'll want to be sure to check with the admission office to be certain you meet all requirements." "If you're currently certified and working as a RT," the editor's note, "taking time off to earn you undergraduate degree may not be the best option. Online programs allow you to take courses at your own pace." Knowing students have diverse needs, Best Health Degrees editors provide a variety of options to help students find the right program for them.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Arkansas State University

Augusta University

Austin Peay State University

Baker College

Bellarmine University

Cambridge Institute of Allied Health & Technology

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

College of Health Care Professions

Colorado Mesa University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

East Tennessee State University

Georgia Southern University

Gwynedd Mercy University

Indiana University Northwest

Kent State University

Kettering College

Loma Linda University

Midwestern State University

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Oakland University

Ohio State University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Pima Medical Institute in Las Vegas

Roosevelt University

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Saint Louis University

Siena Heights University

St Catherine University

Suffolk University

Thomas Edison State University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Cincinnati

University of Hartford

University of Iowa

University of Iowa Health Care

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Michigan

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri at Columbia

University of Nebraska

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill

University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center

University of Sioux Falls

University of Southern Indiana

University of St. Francis (IL)

Virginia Commonwealth University

Wayne State University

Weber State University

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

[email protected]

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE besthealthdegrees.com